Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Watch Live: Second memorial service for President George H.W. Bush Full Story

Cape Town Sevens: Blitzboks to wear jersey to honor Nelson Mandela

South Africa's rugby sevens team will wear a special jersey at this weekend's tournament in Cape Town to pay...

Posted: Dec. 6, 2018 11:25 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

South Africa's rugby sevens team will wear a special jersey at this weekend's tournament in Cape Town to pay tribute to former President Nelson Mandela, who would have turned 100 this year.

Captains from each country visited Robben Island ahead of the Sevens World Series tournament, the site where Mandela served 18 of his 27 years in prison.

Africa

Cape Town

Continents and regions

Nelson Mandela

Political Figures - Intl

Rugby

South Africa

Southern Africa

Sports and recreation

"It's a great honor and privilege to wear this jersey and just to pay tribute to Nelson Mandela, the father figure of this country," said Blitzboks captain Phil Snyman.

Visit CNN/com/sport for more news, features and videos

"We can go out as a team and show the nation that we're still fighting for what's right and still fighting for a better South Africa. Hopefully we can go out and touch people's lives every single day.

"It's a massive opportunity to play your home tournament in a jersey like that. It's not going to happen soon again."

Mandela, who passed away in 2013, served as South African President for five years between 1994 and 1999 having helped bring an end to the apartheid regime.

READ: From Rio's favelas to the World Rugby Sevens

The photo of Mandela, the country's first black president, awarding Springboks captain Francois Pienaar the Rugby World Cup in 1995 is one of sport's most iconic images.

The Blitzboks, last year's Sevens World Series champions, finished sixth at last weekend's season-opening tournament in Dubai.

They have won four tournaments on home soil and once in Cape Town in 2015.

"We are really looking forward to this weekend. You only get one opportunity to play in front of your home crowd, 50,000 people supporting you and then 50 million people at home," said Snyman.

READ: New Zealand wins first Dubai title since 2009

"I think we will really inspire them by the fact that we will play in a limited edition jersey, a one-off jersey, as a tribute to the late Madiba.

"We are really happy to play in Cape Town this weekend and I think, especially coming off a not so good Dubai tournament, the guys will be ready and fired up and we believe we will be successful this weekend."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 26°
Robinson
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 30°
Indianapolis
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 24°
Rockville
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 26°
Casey
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 31°
Brazil
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 26°
Marshall
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 26°
Wintry mix developing; turning colder.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Community Service of Lessons and Carols, St. St. Stephen's Episcopal Church

Image

Where should a Vigo County jail be located? The question remains

Image

All You Need to Know for Thursday

Image

Rain and snow, then rain, then rain and snow again. High: 37°

Image

Wednesday Late Forecast

Image

Marines sort toys for Toys for Tots

Image

Vigo County School Corporation Parent Meeting

Image

Wednesday night area planning meeting

Image

ISU women

Image

ISU men

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

4-year-old girl dies after she is hit by a car

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN lawmaker proposes bill to beef up penalties for stop arm violations

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana, Illinois earn failing grades for street safety around schools

${article.thumbnail.title}

Seelyville awarded state grant to improve roads

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN Lawmaker proposes state move to central time, says it could keep children safe

Image

Business owners concerned about safety along Lafayette Avenue

${article.thumbnail.title}

School board moves forward to buy property for bus barn

${article.thumbnail.title}

Pedestrian struck, killed in Terre Haute

${article.thumbnail.title}

Young entrepreneurs make deals for Small Business Saturday

${article.thumbnail.title}

Son calls for action in father's cold case murder