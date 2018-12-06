Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Watch Live: Second memorial service for President George H.W. Bush Full Story

Tourist killed in Costa Rica suffered 'absolutely violent' death, her father says

The body of a 36-year-old South Florida woman killed while vacationing in Costa Rica showed signs of a viole...

Posted: Dec. 6, 2018 11:26 AM
Updated: Dec. 6, 2018 11:26 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

The body of a 36-year-old South Florida woman killed while vacationing in Costa Rica showed signs of a violent death, according to her father.

"It was a death that was absolutely violent," said Carlos Caicedo, the father of Carla Stefaniak, a US citizen who went missing late last month while staying at an apartment outside the Costa Rican capital of San Jose.

Central America

Continents and regions

Costa Rica

Latin America

The Americas

Deaths and fatalities

Society

"And we ask ourselves why," Caicedo said in an interview with CNN en Español. "We have no explanation."

A Nicaraguan national, Bismarck Espinoza Martinez, 32, has been taken into custody in connection to Stefaniak's death, according to Costa Rican officials. He was a security guard at the apartment complex where Stefaniak's Airbnb was located.

On Monday, a partially decomposed body was found about 300 yards from the apartment complex, according to Walter Espinoza, a spokesman for Costa Rica's Judicial Investigation Department.

Her family confirmed in a Facebook post early Wednesday morning her father had seen the body and it belonged to Stefaniak.

An autopsy showed multiple stab wounds to the "neck and upper extremities," as well as blunt force trauma to the head, Espinoza said.

There were also stains inside the apartment where she stayed "which are compatible with blood and which will be submitted to further investigation and comparison," he said.

Victim was celebrating her birthday

Stefaniak's sister-in-law, April Burton, told CNN they went to Costa Rica to celebrate Stefaniak's 36th birthday. They'd traveled together for six days, staying in beach towns outside San Jose, before Stefaniak dropped Burton off at the airport on November 27 and returned their rental car.

Stefaniak was expected to fly out the next morning, according to CNN affiliate WSVN.

But her relatives grew concerned last week when she stopped contacting them and was not on her flight home from Costa Rica.

Up until that point, "I had constant communication with her," Caicedo said. "She would send videos, texts."

During their travels, Stefaniak told her father, "This is a safe country, and we feel really safe."

Caicedo said he would remember his daughter as a happy and enthusiastic person who was always smiling, he said.

"She had no enemies, none," he said, adding it took him a long time to find a picture of his daughter where she wasn't smiling because "that was the type of woman she was."

A friend of Stefaniak's in New York was the last known person to have contact with her, Caicedo told CNN en Español. Stefaniak told her friend she was very thirsty and wanted to leave her Airbnb to get water, but it was raining too hard outside.

Suspect was staying in next apartment, per officials

Espinoza Martinez had been staying in the apartment next to Stefaniak's rental, said Espinoza, the government spokesman.

"The person linked to this homicide (Espinoza Martinez) was close to her and had the time and place to commit the crime," he said.

Detectives who interviewed people who had contact with Espinoza Martinez grew suspicious when they noticed his statements were contradictory, Espinoza said.

The security guard told Stefaniak's relatives he last saw her around 5 a.m. on November 28, getting into an Uber to go to the airport, according to Leandro Fernandez, a friend of the victim.

But that didn't make sense, Fernandez told WSVN, because Stefaniak's flight out wasn't until midday.

The family later learned there were no records in Stefaniak's Uber account from that day, Fernandez said.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 26°
Robinson
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 30°
Indianapolis
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 24°
Rockville
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 26°
Casey
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 31°
Brazil
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 26°
Marshall
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 26°
Wintry mix developing; turning colder.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Community Service of Lessons and Carols, St. St. Stephen's Episcopal Church

Image

Where should a Vigo County jail be located? The question remains

Image

All You Need to Know for Thursday

Image

Rain and snow, then rain, then rain and snow again. High: 37°

Image

Wednesday Late Forecast

Image

Marines sort toys for Toys for Tots

Image

Vigo County School Corporation Parent Meeting

Image

Wednesday night area planning meeting

Image

ISU women

Image

ISU men

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

4-year-old girl dies after she is hit by a car

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN lawmaker proposes bill to beef up penalties for stop arm violations

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana, Illinois earn failing grades for street safety around schools

${article.thumbnail.title}

Seelyville awarded state grant to improve roads

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN Lawmaker proposes state move to central time, says it could keep children safe

Image

Business owners concerned about safety along Lafayette Avenue

${article.thumbnail.title}

School board moves forward to buy property for bus barn

${article.thumbnail.title}

Pedestrian struck, killed in Terre Haute

${article.thumbnail.title}

Young entrepreneurs make deals for Small Business Saturday

${article.thumbnail.title}

Son calls for action in father's cold case murder