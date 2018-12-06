Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Watch Live: Second memorial service for President George H.W. Bush Full Story

Black films show up strong in Golden Globe noms

The nominations for the 76th Golden Golden Globe Awards showcase strong work by black directors this past ye...

Posted: Dec. 6, 2018 11:25 AM
Updated: Dec. 6, 2018 11:25 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

The nominations for the 76th Golden Golden Globe Awards showcase strong work by black directors this past year.

"Black Panther," "BlacKkKlansman" and "If Beale Street Could Talk" were all directed by black men -- Ryan Coogler, Spike Lee and Barry Jenkins, respectively. The films were nominated for top drama, along with "Bohemian Rhapsody" and " A Star Is born."

Arts and entertainment

Awards and prizes

Entertainment and arts awards

Golden Globe Awards

Movie awards

Movies

Progress toward inclusion has been notoriously slow in Hollywood, but 2018 has seen some forward momentum.

Marvel's "Black Panther" tells the story of the superhero T'Challa/ Black Panther, a new king who must save his homeland of Wakanda after the death of his father. With its primarily black cast, "Black Panther" drew audiences in droves, made almost $1.4 billion in box office receipts and became a cultural phenomena.

"If Beale Street Could Talk," based on the James Baldwin's novel of the same name, is the romantic tale of a woman trying to prove her fiancé innocent of a crime, while awaiting the birth of their first child. The film marks a return to the awards circuit by Jenkins, following his Oscar-winning "Moonlight."

See all the Golden Globe nominees

"BlackKklansman" is based on the true story and book by Ron Stallworth, a black officer in the Colorado Springs, Colorado police department who successfully infiltrated the Ku Klux Klan in the '70s.

Lee was also nominated for best director for "BlackKklansman," along with another director of color, Alfonso Cuarón of Mexico for "Roma." Directors Bradley Cooper for "A Star Is Born," Peter Farrelly for "Green Book" and Adam McKay for "Vice" round out the category.

There were no women directors recognized, which could lead to a repeat of the last ceremony in which presenter Natalie Portman made a pointed barb about the lack of female representation.

"And here are all the male nominees," Portman said as she presented the best director award at the 75th Golden Globes.

More than a movie, 'Black Panther' is a movement

The nominations for films by Coogler, Lee and Jenkins helped to resurface the #GoldenGlobesSoBlack on social media, which originally launched in 2017.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 26°
Robinson
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 30°
Indianapolis
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 24°
Rockville
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 26°
Casey
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 31°
Brazil
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 26°
Marshall
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 26°
Wintry mix developing; turning colder.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Community Service of Lessons and Carols, St. St. Stephen's Episcopal Church

Image

Where should a Vigo County jail be located? The question remains

Image

All You Need to Know for Thursday

Image

Rain and snow, then rain, then rain and snow again. High: 37°

Image

Wednesday Late Forecast

Image

Marines sort toys for Toys for Tots

Image

Vigo County School Corporation Parent Meeting

Image

Wednesday night area planning meeting

Image

ISU women

Image

ISU men

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

4-year-old girl dies after she is hit by a car

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN lawmaker proposes bill to beef up penalties for stop arm violations

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana, Illinois earn failing grades for street safety around schools

${article.thumbnail.title}

Seelyville awarded state grant to improve roads

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN Lawmaker proposes state move to central time, says it could keep children safe

Image

Business owners concerned about safety along Lafayette Avenue

${article.thumbnail.title}

School board moves forward to buy property for bus barn

${article.thumbnail.title}

Pedestrian struck, killed in Terre Haute

${article.thumbnail.title}

Young entrepreneurs make deals for Small Business Saturday

${article.thumbnail.title}

Son calls for action in father's cold case murder