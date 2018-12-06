Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Watch Live: Second memorial service for President George H.W. Bush Full Story

Kamala Harris aide resigns after harassment accusations surface

California Democratic Sen. Kamala Harris accepted the resignation of one of her staffers, Larry Wallace, on ...

Posted: Dec. 6, 2018 11:27 AM
Updated: Dec. 6, 2018 11:27 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

California Democratic Sen. Kamala Harris accepted the resignation of one of her staffers, Larry Wallace, on Wednesday after accusations of harassment surfaced from the time that he was working for her at the California Department of Justice.

"We were unaware of this issue and take accusations of harassment extremely seriously. This evening, Mr. Wallace offered his resignation to the senator and she accepted it," Lily Adams, Harris's spokeswoman told CNN in a statement.

Brett Kavanaugh

California

Continents and regions

Crime, law enforcement and corrections

Crimes against persons

Criminal offenses

Discrimination

Donald Trump

Government and public administration

Government bodies and offices

Government organizations - US

Kamala Harris

Law enforcement

North America

Political Figures - US

Politics

Resignations

Sex crimes

Sexual harassment

Sexual misconduct

Societal issues

Society

Southwestern United States

The Americas

United States

US federal court system

US federal government

US Supreme Court

Violence in society

Wallace resigned after the The Sacramento Bee inquired about a $400,000 harassment and retaliation settlement from his time working for Harris when she was attorney general of California. At the time of the alleged harassment, Wallace was working as the director of the Division of Law Enforcement.

Wallace could not be reached for comment on the accusations on Wednesday night.

Harris was never told about lawsuit, according to her staff. It was filed in late December of 2016 after she had been elected to the US Senate, but was still attorney general of California.

The allegations have resurfaced as Harris considers a possible 2020 presidential bid, putting her record in California under renewed scrutiny. The disclosure of allegations against her aide are also coming to light at a time when there is heightened awareness of harassment issues facing women in the workplace in the wake of the #MeToo movement.

In the complaint filed in California Superior Court in Sacramento, Wallace's former assistant, Danielle Hartley, accused him of "gender harassment."

Hartley alleges that while working as Wallace's assistant, he would ask her daily to refill paper or replace the ink in a printer that was located on the floor under his desk. She says that asked him to move the printer to a different location so that she would not have "to bend down on her knees under the desk in her dresses and skirts, but Wallace refused."

"Many times, Wallace would ask her to put paper in the printer while he was sitting at his desk or with other male executives from the (Division of Law Enforcement) in the room," the lawsuit says.

In addition, Hartley alleged that Wallace asked her to book flights for his children, wash his car and run personal errands for him. She said other employees mocked her for carrying out those tasks, with hostile comments like: "Are you walking the walk of shame?" She alleges that California state Justice Department officials were aware of the comments.

After informing one of her supervisors about Wallace's alleged behavior, she says she was subjected to retaliation by being involuntarily moved to a new job.

In answer to the lawsuit, the DOJ denied the allegations, according to court documents.

The lawsuit was settled by the Department of Justice in May 2017, though they continued to deny the claims, after Xavier Becerra had assumed the role of attorney general. By that time, Wallace was working as a senior adviser to Harris in her Sacramento office.

Amanda Renteria, former Chief of Operations for the state's justice department, said she could not speak about specific employment cases.

Harris, who has been an outspoken advocate for the #MeToo movement, plans to decide whether she will run for president in the coming weeks. Her tough questioning of Brett Kavanaugh, Trump's nominee to the Supreme Court who was accused of sexual harassment, enhanced her stature within the Democratic Party.

If Harris launches a run for the White House, it could be powered in part by women who admired her interrogation of Kavanaugh and many other Trump nominees during her time in the Senate.

During a recent trip to Iowa where she campaigned for female candidates ahead of the midterm elections, Harris was swarmed by women who praised her questioning of Kavanaugh at a hearing focused on an allegation of sexual assault that occurred when he was in high school. Kavanaugh, who is now on the court, denied the allegation.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 26°
Robinson
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 30°
Indianapolis
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 24°
Rockville
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 26°
Casey
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 31°
Brazil
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 26°
Marshall
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 26°
Wintry mix developing; turning colder.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Community Service of Lessons and Carols, St. St. Stephen's Episcopal Church

Image

Where should a Vigo County jail be located? The question remains

Image

All You Need to Know for Thursday

Image

Rain and snow, then rain, then rain and snow again. High: 37°

Image

Wednesday Late Forecast

Image

Marines sort toys for Toys for Tots

Image

Vigo County School Corporation Parent Meeting

Image

Wednesday night area planning meeting

Image

ISU women

Image

ISU men

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

4-year-old girl dies after she is hit by a car

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN lawmaker proposes bill to beef up penalties for stop arm violations

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana, Illinois earn failing grades for street safety around schools

${article.thumbnail.title}

Seelyville awarded state grant to improve roads

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN Lawmaker proposes state move to central time, says it could keep children safe

Image

Business owners concerned about safety along Lafayette Avenue

${article.thumbnail.title}

School board moves forward to buy property for bus barn

${article.thumbnail.title}

Pedestrian struck, killed in Terre Haute

${article.thumbnail.title}

Young entrepreneurs make deals for Small Business Saturday

${article.thumbnail.title}

Son calls for action in father's cold case murder