Clear

In 3rd deadly bus crash this week, student killed on way to Christmas musical

An Indiana middle school student was killed Wednesday in a school bus wreck on the way to a Christmas musica...

Posted: Dec. 6, 2018 9:34 AM
Updated: Dec. 6, 2018 9:34 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

An Indiana middle school student was killed Wednesday in a school bus wreck on the way to a Christmas musical, one of three fatal US wrecks involving buses carrying children to or from events this week.

In the Indiana crash, a truck hit the school bus from behind just after 9 a.m. on US 31 near Argos, about 30 miles south of South Bend, the Indiana State Police said.

Continents and regions

Indiana

Midwestern United States

North America

The Americas

United States

Accidents

Accidents, disasters and safety

Christmas

Holidays and observances

Traffic accidents

Education

Students and student life

A teenage boy seated in the rear of the bus was killed; his name was not released.

Another student was airlifted to a hospital with injuries not believed to be life-threatening, and other students were taken to another hospital for complaints of pain, police said.

The Eastern Pulaski Community School Corp. bus was taking 38 eighth-graders and three chaperones to a Christmas musical in Warsaw, about 25 miles east of the crash site.

The bus had stopped at a railroad crossing and had just started to accelerate when the truck hit it from behind, police said.

Both drivers submitted to toxicology tests, as law requires for fatal crashes, and police are awaiting the results.

Weather is not believed to be a factor in the crash, police said, and further details weren't immediately available.

Two other fatal crashes involving buses transporting children to or from events happened this week:

• In Illinois, a truck driving the wrong way crashed with a school bus carrying a girls basketball team Wednesday night on Interstate 74 outside Bloomington, killing two men -- the truck's driver and a volunteer traveling with the team -- and injuring eight girls and another man.

• In Arkansas, a charter bus carrying a youth all-star football team from Tennessee overturned early Monday on I-30 near Benton, killing one child and injuring 45 others, mostly children, police said.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 29°
Robinson
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 29°
Indianapolis
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 27°
Rockville
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 29°
Casey
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 30°
Brazil
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 29°
Marshall
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 29°
Wintry mix developing; turning colder.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Where should a Vigo County jail be located? The question remains

Image

All You Need to Know for Thursday

Image

Rain and snow, then rain, then rain and snow again. High: 37°

Image

Wednesday Late Forecast

Image

Marines sort toys for Toys for Tots

Image

Vigo County School Corporation Parent Meeting

Image

Wednesday night area planning meeting

Image

ISU women

Image

ISU men

Image

Blessing Box on Clinton Avenue

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

4-year-old girl dies after she is hit by a car

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN lawmaker proposes bill to beef up penalties for stop arm violations

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana, Illinois earn failing grades for street safety around schools

${article.thumbnail.title}

Seelyville awarded state grant to improve roads

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN Lawmaker proposes state move to central time, says it could keep children safe

Image

Business owners concerned about safety along Lafayette Avenue

${article.thumbnail.title}

School board moves forward to buy property for bus barn

${article.thumbnail.title}

Pedestrian struck, killed in Terre Haute

${article.thumbnail.title}

Young entrepreneurs make deals for Small Business Saturday

${article.thumbnail.title}

Son calls for action in father's cold case murder