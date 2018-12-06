Golden Globe nominations to kick off Hollywood's award season

Will the 76th Golden Globe Awards honor Wakanda forever or go gaga for "A Star is Born?"
We'll find out on Thursday morning when the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, made up of roughly 90 journalists who vote on the Golden Globes, unveils its annual nominations for the best in movies and TV.
The announcement will live-stream, beginning at 8:05 a.m. ET.
Below is a full list of Golden Globe categories. Check back for updates as the nominees are announced.
Movies
Best Motion Picture - Drama
Best Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture - Drama
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Best Actress in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy
Best Director
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy
Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture
Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture
Best Original Score in a Motion Picture
Best Screenplay in a Motion Picture
Best Motion Picture - Foreign Language
Best Animated Film
TV
Best TV series - Drama
Best performance by Actress in a TV series - Drama
Best performance by an Actor in a TV Series - Drama
Best TV series - Musical or Comedy
Best performance by an Actor in a TV series - Musical or Comedy
Best performance by an Actress in a TV series - Musical or Comedy
Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
