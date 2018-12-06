Clear

Golden Globe nominations to kick off Hollywood's award season

Will the 76th ...

Posted: Dec. 6, 2018 8:21 AM
Updated: Dec. 6, 2018 8:21 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Will the 76th Golden Globe Awards honor Wakanda forever or go gaga for "A Star is Born?"

We'll find out on Thursday morning when the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, made up of roughly 90 journalists who vote on the Golden Globes, unveils its annual nominations for the best in movies and TV.

The announcement will live-stream, beginning at 8:05 a.m. ET.

Below is a full list of Golden Globe categories. Check back for updates as the nominees are announced.

Movies

Best Motion Picture - Drama

Best Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture - Drama

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama

Best Actress in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy

Best Director

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy

Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture

Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture

Best Original Score in a Motion Picture

Best Screenplay in a Motion Picture

Best Motion Picture - Foreign Language

Best Animated Film

TV

Best TV series - Drama

Best performance by Actress in a TV series - Drama

Best performance by an Actor in a TV Series - Drama

Best TV series - Musical or Comedy

Best performance by an Actor in a TV series - Musical or Comedy

Best performance by an Actress in a TV series - Musical or Comedy

Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

