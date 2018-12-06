Clear

Fears grow for British backpacker Grace Millane missing in New Zealand

Police in New Zealand are searching for a British backpacker who has been missing since December 1.Gr...

Posted: Dec. 6, 2018 8:20 AM
Updated: Dec. 6, 2018 8:20 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Police in New Zealand are searching for a British backpacker who has been missing since December 1.

Grace Millane, 22, was last seen in the center of the city of Auckland, a major city on New Zealand's North Island, around 7 pm on Saturday.

Continents and regions

Europe

New Zealand

Northern Europe

Oceania

United Kingdom

Detective Inspector Scott Beard of Auckland City Police said Millane had not made any contact with her family for days.

"This is particularly out of character, especially as it was her 22nd birthday on Sunday," said Detective Inspector Beard in a statement.

"We are working closely with her family at this time and a number of Police staff are currently working on this matter."

Police have released a CCTV image of Millane at Sky City, an entertainment complex.

She had been in New Zealand for two weeks and was staying at a hostel in Auckland, the UK's Press Association news agency reported.

Members of Millane's family have made Facebook posts appealing for information.

Members of the public have reported several sightings but they remain unconfirmed, according to police.

"Clearly this is a very stressful time for Grace's family and the longer she remains missing the more our concern grows for her safety and wellbeing," added Beard.

"We are providing consular support to the family in the UK, and working with the New Zealand Police in relation to reports of a missing British national in New Zealand," a spokesperson for the UK Foreign Office said in a statement.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 27°
Robinson
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 25°
Indianapolis
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 23°
Rockville
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 27°
Casey
Broken Clouds
35° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 27°
Brazil
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 27°
Marshall
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 27°
Wintry mix developing; turning colder.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Rain and snow, then rain, then rain and snow again. High: 37°

Image

Wednesday Late Forecast

Image

Marines sort toys for Toys for Tots

Image

Vigo County School Corporation Parent Meeting

Image

Wednesday night area planning meeting

Image

ISU women

Image

ISU men

Image

Blessing Box on Clinton Avenue

Image

Pantheon Theater Update

Image

Indiana State University holds tabletop exercise to keep students safe

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

4-year-old girl dies after she is hit by a car

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN lawmaker proposes bill to beef up penalties for stop arm violations

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana, Illinois earn failing grades for street safety around schools

${article.thumbnail.title}

Seelyville awarded state grant to improve roads

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN Lawmaker proposes state move to central time, says it could keep children safe

Image

Business owners concerned about safety along Lafayette Avenue

${article.thumbnail.title}

School board moves forward to buy property for bus barn

${article.thumbnail.title}

Pedestrian struck, killed in Terre Haute

${article.thumbnail.title}

Young entrepreneurs make deals for Small Business Saturday

${article.thumbnail.title}

Son calls for action in father's cold case murder