Clear

Fallout from Huawei arrest; Asian stocks slump; OPEC meeting

1. Huawei CFO arrested: The chief financial officer of Chinese tech giant Huawei has been a...

Posted: Dec. 6, 2018 6:35 AM
Updated: Dec. 6, 2018 6:35 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

1. Huawei CFO arrested: The chief financial officer of Chinese tech giant Huawei has been arrested in Canada. She now faces extradition to the United States.

Meng Wanzhou was apprehended in Vancouver on December 1, according to a spokesperson for the Canadian Justice Department. Huawei said she faces unspecified charges in the Eastern District of New York.

Banking, finance and investments

Business and industry sectors

Business, economy and trade

Commodity markets

Company activities and management

Company earnings

Continents and regions

Donald Trump

Economic indicators

Economy and economic indicators

Employment trends

Energy and resources

Energy and utilities

Energy commodities

Energy economic indicators

Financial markets and investing

Financial performance and reports

Financial results

Government and public administration

Government bodies and offices

International trade

Labor and employment

Labor sector performance

Natural gas

North America

Oil and gas industry

Oil prices

Political Figures - US

Politics

Securities trading

Shale development

Stock indexes

Stock markets

The Americas

Trade and development

Unemployment rates

United States

US federal government

White House

Companies

Huawei Technologies Co Ltd

Government organizations - Intl

OPEC

Arrests

Crime, law enforcement and corrections

Criminal law

Law and legal system

Law enforcement

International relations and national security

National security

Asia

China

East Asia

Nasdaq

Meng was granted a publication ban barring both police and prosecutors from releasing information about the case. The Wall Street Journal reported in April that the US Justice Department was investigating whether Huawei violated US sanctions on Iran.

The arrest of Meng, who is deputy chairwoman of the company's board and the daughter of its founder, could have implications for US-China relations and the trade war truce struck less than a week ago.

"The company has been provided very little information regarding the charges and is not aware of any wrongdoing by Ms. Meng," a Huawei spokesperson said. "The company believes the Canadian and US legal systems will ultimately reach a just conclusion. Huawei complies with all applicable laws and regulations where it operates, including applicable export control and sanction laws and regulations of the UN, US and EU."

US officials have warned for years that mobile networking equipment manufactured by Huawei threatens national security. In February, top US intelligence officials said that Huawei smartphones also pose a security threat.

2. Market fallout: The arrest sent major shock waves through Asian stock markets. The main index in Hong Kong fell more than 2.5% and Tokyo stocks dropped nearly 2%. Shanghai's market slid about 1.7%.

Huawei isn't listed on a stock exchange. But shares in ZTE (ZTCOF), a Chinese tech firm that was temporarily crippled by a US export ban earlier this year, slumped sharply.

Huawei suppliers AAC Technologies (AACAY) and Sunny Optical (SNPTF) both plunged around 6% in Hong Kong.

Markets were also unsettled in Europe, where major indexes fell by up to 1.5%. US stock futures were pointing down more than 1%.

The arrest could overshadow talks between the United States and China aimed at defusing their damaging trade war. Investors were already worried that a truce negotiated at the G20 would not hold.

Those fears contributed to a major US stocks sell-off on Tuesday. The Dow closed down 3.1%, the S&P 500 dropped 3.2% and the Nasdaq shed 3.8%. (US markets were closed on Wednesday.)

Still, China is confident it can reach a trade agreement with the United States in early 2019.

Gao Feng, a spokesman for China's Commerce Ministry told reporters Thursday that "the two teams are currently communicating smoothly and cooperating well. We are full of confidence to reach an agreement within 90 days."

3. OPEC meeting: Members of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries are meeting in Vienna on Thursday. They'll discuss cutting production to stabilize the world market after US crude prices plunged 22% in November, marking the the worst month since the global financial crisis in October 2008.

US crude oil is now trading around $52 a barrel, down from a four-year high above $76 in early October. Brent crude has plunged to $61 from above $86.

Led by Saudi Arabia, OPEC will also seek Russian backing for supply restraint to put a floor underneath prices.

Saudi Arabia's approach to this week's meeting has been complicated by intense public pressure from President Donald Trump on the kingdom to allow prices to fall even further.

"Hopefully OPEC will be keeping oil flows as is, not restricted," Trump tweeted on Wednesday. "The world does not want to see, or need, higher oil prices!"

Before the Bell newsletter: Key market news. In your inbox. Subscribe now!

4. Earnings and economics: Duluth Trading Co (DLTH), H&R Block (HRB), Kroger (KR), Lands' End (LE), Michaels Stores (MIK) and The Children's Place (PLCE) will release earnings before the bell.

Lululemon Athletica (LULU) and Ulta Beauty (ULTA) will follow after the close.

The US Census Bureau will release its October trade balance report at 8:30 a.m. ET.

5. Coming this week:
Thursday — OPEC meeting; Kroger (KR), Ulta (ULTA) and Broadcom (AVGO) earnings; Trial for government's appeal of AT&T-Time Warner deal begins
Friday — Jobs numbers

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Scattered Clouds
34° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 25°
Robinson
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 27°
Indianapolis
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 22°
Rockville
Scattered Clouds
34° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 25°
Casey
Few Clouds
35° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 27°
Brazil
Scattered Clouds
34° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 25°
Marshall
Scattered Clouds
34° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 25°
Wintry mix developing; turning colder.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Rain and snow, then rain, then rain and snow again. High: 37°

Image

Wednesday Late Forecast

Image

Marines sort toys for Toys for Tots

Image

Vigo County School Corporation Parent Meeting

Image

Wednesday night area planning meeting

Image

ISU women

Image

ISU men

Image

Blessing Box on Clinton Avenue

Image

Pantheon Theater Update

Image

Indiana State University holds tabletop exercise to keep students safe

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

4-year-old girl dies after she is hit by a car

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN lawmaker proposes bill to beef up penalties for stop arm violations

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana, Illinois earn failing grades for street safety around schools

${article.thumbnail.title}

Seelyville awarded state grant to improve roads

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN Lawmaker proposes state move to central time, says it could keep children safe

Image

Business owners concerned about safety along Lafayette Avenue

${article.thumbnail.title}

School board moves forward to buy property for bus barn

${article.thumbnail.title}

Pedestrian struck, killed in Terre Haute

${article.thumbnail.title}

Young entrepreneurs make deals for Small Business Saturday

${article.thumbnail.title}

Son calls for action in father's cold case murder