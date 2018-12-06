Iran car bomb explodes outside police station killing 3, state media reports

A car bomb has killed three people and injured several others outside a police station in Iran's southeastern port city of Chabahar, the state-run IRNA agency reported Thursday.

Chabahar's Govenor General Rahmdel Bamri said it was a suicide attack, according to IRNA. State media also reported shooting in the vicinity of the attack.

Bombings Continents and regions International relations and national security Iran Middle East Middle East and North Africa National security Terrorism Terrorism and counter-terrorism Terrorist attacks Unrest, conflicts and war

The Chabahar attack is the first suspected terror attack in Iran since gunmen attacked a military parade in the southwestern city of Ahvaz in September, killing at least 29 people and wounding over 70 others.

Developing story -- more to come.