Iran car bomb explodes outside police station killing 3, state media reports

A car bomb has killed three people and injured several others outside a police station in Iran's southeaster...

Posted: Dec. 6, 2018 3:38 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

A car bomb has killed three people and injured several others outside a police station in Iran's southeastern port city of Chabahar, the state-run IRNA agency reported Thursday.

Chabahar's Govenor General Rahmdel Bamri said it was a suicide attack, according to IRNA. State media also reported shooting in the vicinity of the attack.

The Chabahar attack is the first suspected terror attack in Iran since gunmen attacked a military parade in the southwestern city of Ahvaz in September, killing at least 29 people and wounding over 70 others.

Developing story -- more to come.

