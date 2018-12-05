Clear

Trump Organization subpoenaed for business records

Subpoenas have been served on the Trump Organization and a dozen linked entities in a lawsuit challenging Pr...

Posted: Dec. 5, 2018 8:02 PM
Updated: Dec. 5, 2018 8:02 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Subpoenas have been served on the Trump Organization and a dozen linked entities in a lawsuit challenging President Donald Trump's ongoing business ties while in office.

The office of District of Columbia Attorney General Karl Racine said Wednesday that it "can confirm that all of the Trump Organization entities have been served." Additionally, subpoenas are being served to the state of Maine, the attorney general's office said.

Companies

Donald Trump

Law and legal system

Political Figures - US

Subpoenas

The Trump Organization

Trial and procedure

The lawsuit by DC and Maryland claims Trump is in violation of the Constitution's ban on emoluments, or payments, from foreign or domestic government entities to the President because of his continued interest in the Trump International Hotel.

DC and Maryland have said the Trump International Hotel's operations put other nearby hotels and entertainment properties at a competitive disadvantage, and that the Trump hotel got special tax concessions. The hotel won its lease on federally owned property before Trump's election.

A federal judge set in motion the schedule for DC and Maryland attorneys general to begin collecting evidence in the case. The plaintiffs say they also plan to subpoena 18 entities that compete with the Trump Hotel.

The Justice Department has signaled it may challenge the evidence-gathering process.

The case is proceeding just as the Trump Organization prepares for a flurry of investigations from House Democrats once they take control of Congress in January.

The Trump Organization has not responded to requests for comment on the case.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 21°
Robinson
Clear
26° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 19°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
27° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 19°
Rockville
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 21°
Casey
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 25°
Brazil
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 21°
Marshall
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 21°
Cloudy overnight. Wintry mix tomorrow.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Blessing Box on Clinton Avenue

Image

Pantheon Theater Update

Image

Indiana State University holds tabletop exercise to keep students safe

Image

Knox County suspect search

Image

Driver cited after hitting crossing guard - how will the city crack down to keep your kids safe

Image

The Elf Games at the THCM

Image

Wednesday Early Forecast

Image

McDonald's helps with the backpack program

Image

Drug overdoses brings down life expectancy

Image

Keeping yourself safe in flu season

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

4-year-old girl dies after she is hit by a car

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN lawmaker proposes bill to beef up penalties for stop arm violations

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana, Illinois earn failing grades for street safety around schools

${article.thumbnail.title}

Seelyville awarded state grant to improve roads

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN Lawmaker proposes state move to central time, says it could keep children safe

Image

Business owners concerned about safety along Lafayette Avenue

${article.thumbnail.title}

School board moves forward to buy property for bus barn

${article.thumbnail.title}

Pedestrian struck, killed in Terre Haute

${article.thumbnail.title}

Young entrepreneurs make deals for Small Business Saturday

${article.thumbnail.title}

Son calls for action in father's cold case murder