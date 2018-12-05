Sandra Oh and Andy Samberg will team up to host 2019 Golden Globe Awards

Clear
Posted: Dec. 5, 2018 6:16 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Oh, yes.

On the eve of Golden Globe nominations, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association announced it has tapped "Killing Eve" star Sandra Oh and "Brooklyn Nine-Nine's" Andy Samberg to host the 2019 awards ceremony.

It will mark Oh and Samberg's first time co-hosting together, but it will not be their first time appearing on a big stage side by side.

Oh and Samberg presented an award together at the Emmy Awards in September, executing a well-timed banter that earned their short appearance praise. Apparently, it was enough to earn them an even bigger gig.

Samberg previously served as sole host of the Primetime Emmy Awards in 2016 and the Film Independent Spirit Awards in 2013.

"Sandra and Andy are the perfect choices to host this world-class event," Paul Telegdy and George Cheeks, co-Chairmen, NBC Entertainment, said in a joint statement. "They bring wit, charm and style to a room filled with the very best of film and television. It's sure to be another unforgettable fun-filled night."

Mike Mahan, Executive Producer and CEO of dick clark productions, added: "This innovative pairing sets the perfect tone for the most entertaining awards celebration of the year."

The two have big shoes to fill as far as co-hosts go. The last duo to share hosting duties for the Globes were Tina Fey and Amy Poehler, a pairing so popular they hosted three years in a row from 2013-2015.

The Golden Globe nominations are set to be announced at 5:15 a.m. PT on December 6.

The ceremony will air Sunday, January 6 on NBC.

