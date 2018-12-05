Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Charlottesville murder suspect wanted to get lunch with fellow protesters before fatal crash, witness says

Shortly before James Fields rammed his car into counterprotesters at a white nationalist rally, he had asked...

Posted: Dec. 5, 2018 6:19 PM
Updated: Dec. 5, 2018 6:19 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Shortly before James Fields rammed his car into counterprotesters at a white nationalist rally, he had asked some of his fellow protesters out to lunch.

Hayden Calhoun and his girlfriend declined, Calhoun testified Wednesday.

Accidental fatalities

Accidents

Accidents, disasters and safety

Charlottesville

Civil disobedience

Continents and regions

Crime, law enforcement and corrections

Crimes against persons

Criminal law

Criminal offenses

Deaths and fatalities

Homicide

Law and legal system

Murder

North America

Protests and demonstrations

Society

Southeastern United States

The Americas

United States

Virginia

Twenty minutes later, Fields plowed into the counterprotesters, killing a 32-year-old woman and injuring more than a dozen others.

Those were some of the latest revelations from Fields' murder trial Wednesday. The 21-year-old is charged with first-degree murder for the death of Heather Heyer, who was protesting against last year's "Unite the Right" rally.

Both the prosecution and defense agree that Fields drove into the crowd of counterprotesters. But while the prosecution believes Fields had malicious intent, the suspect's defense team said he feared the counterprotesters and acted in self-defense.

If convicted, Fields could be sentenced to life in prison. He also faces eight other counts related to eight people injured in the crash, as well as one count of failing to stop at an accident involving a death.

The defense called Calhoun to take the stand Wednesday. Calhoun said he and his girlfriend attended the rally on August 12, 2017, and spent part of the day with Fields, whom they had just met that day.

Calhoun testified that Fields was calm and seemed tired.

Under cross-examination, Calhoun testified that the only interactions he and Fields had with counterprotesters were verbal, not physical. Calhoun said counterprotesters didn't attack them or throw anything at them.

Previously, Fields had described counterprotesters as "a violent mob of terrorists."

Footage of the crash showed Fields' Dodge Challenger careening into pedestrians, sending some airborne.

On Wednesday, Trooper Clifford Lee Thomas, a crash reconstructionist for the Virginia State Police, testified that Fields had accelerated to a maximum of 28 mph before crashing into a Toyota Camry.

The impact caused the Camry to go from zero to 17 mph in 150 milliseconds.

Charlottesville Police Detective Steven Young and Calhoun's girlfriend also testified before the court took a lunch break.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Broken Clouds
30° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 25°
Robinson
Clear
29° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 24°
Indianapolis
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 20°
Rockville
Broken Clouds
30° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 25°
Casey
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 26°
Brazil
Broken Clouds
30° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 25°
Marshall
Broken Clouds
30° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 25°
Cloudy overnight. Wintry mix tomorrow.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Blessing Box on Clinton Avenue

Image

Pantheon Theater Update

Image

Indiana State University holds tabletop exercise to keep students safe

Image

Knox County suspect search

Image

Driver cited after hitting crossing guard - how will the city crack down to keep your kids safe

Image

The Elf Games at the THCM

Image

Wednesday Early Forecast

Image

McDonald's helps with the backpack program

Image

Drug overdoses brings down life expectancy

Image

Keeping yourself safe in flu season

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

4-year-old girl dies after she is hit by a car

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN lawmaker proposes bill to beef up penalties for stop arm violations

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana, Illinois earn failing grades for street safety around schools

${article.thumbnail.title}

Seelyville awarded state grant to improve roads

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN Lawmaker proposes state move to central time, says it could keep children safe

Image

Business owners concerned about safety along Lafayette Avenue

${article.thumbnail.title}

School board moves forward to buy property for bus barn

${article.thumbnail.title}

Pedestrian struck, killed in Terre Haute

${article.thumbnail.title}

Young entrepreneurs make deals for Small Business Saturday

${article.thumbnail.title}

Son calls for action in father's cold case murder