URGENT - USA Gymnastics files for bankruptcy

(CNN) -- USA Gymnastics filed for bankruptcy Wednesday, the latest setback for the organization in the wa...

Posted: Dec. 5, 2018 4:32 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

(CNN) -- USA Gymnastics filed for bankruptcy Wednesday, the latest setback for the organization in the wake of the Larry Nassar sexual abuse scandal. The filing "will enable USA Gymnastics to continue to support its athletes, to fully operate and meet its responsibilities to the entire membership and to expeditiously resolve the claims made by the survivors of sexual abuse perpetrated by Larry Nassar," the national governing body for gymnastics said.

