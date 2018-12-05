Clear

Senate Judiciary Committee scraps votes on judges because of Flake

Sen. Jeff Flake's ...

Posted: Dec. 5, 2018 4:31 PM
Updated: Dec. 5, 2018 4:31 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Sen. Jeff Flake's vow to block judicial nominees is significantly disrupting the Senate Judiciary Committee's plans to advance more of President Donald Trump's picks for the lower courts.

The committee's chairman, Chuck Grassley, an Iowa Republican, scrapped a Thursday meeting, according to an announcement from the committee. A Grassley aide cited the reason as Flake not backing off his threat to vote against all pending nominees until he gets a floor vote on a bill to protect special counsels like Robert Mueller from political interference. This is the second meeting in consecutive weeks the committee has scrapped, delaying 22 nominees from floor consideration by the end of the year.

Donald Trump

Government and public administration

Government bodies and offices

Government organizations - US

Jeff Flake

Political Figures - US

Politics

US Congress

US federal government

US Senate

White House

Continents and regions

Eastern Europe

Europe

Investigations

Robert Mueller

Russia

Russia meddling investigation

That's because with Arizona Republican opposed to the nominees, they are unlikely to win a favorable vote in committee given that the GOP has a one-seat advantage on the panel. If they are not confirmed by year's end, the White House will have to renominate them next year.

On Wednesday, Flake stood by his commitment to not vote for judicial nominees until the Mueller bill gets a vote.

"We can have the markup, I will just vote no," Flake told CNN.

Flake made his promise to block Trump judicial nominees last month following Trump's decision to fire then-Attorney General Jeff Sessions and replace him with acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker, an outspoken critic of Mueller's investigation.

Installing conservative judges throughout the nation's judiciary branch has been a marquee promise of both Trump and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, a Kentucky Republican who has consistently worked to approve conservative nominees through his chamber.

Given the GOP's narrow 51-49 Senate majority, Flake has also played a part in sinking Trump's nominees on the Senate floor -- most notably Thomas Farr, a nominee to be a US district judge in North Carolina who was accused of disenfranchising African-American voters. South Carolina Republican Sen. Tim Scott joined Flake in opposing Farr's nomination last month, effectively ending that nomination.

This story has been updated to reflect additional developments.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 25°
Robinson
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 28°
Indianapolis
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 19°
Rockville
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 25°
Casey
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 27°
Brazil
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 25°
Marshall
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 25°
Morning flurries and rain. Then becoming sunny.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Silver Birch of Terre Haute, Thursday 3:30om-4:30pm

Image

The Margaret avenue overpass said to open on Wednesday

Image

All You Need to Know for Wednesday

Image

Morning clouds, but some afternoon sunshine possible. High: 35°

Image

Sullivan basketball

Image

THN basketball

Image

Marshall basketball

Image

Casey basketball

Image

Vincennes Rivet

Image

South Knox

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

4-year-old girl dies after she is hit by a car

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN lawmaker proposes bill to beef up penalties for stop arm violations

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana, Illinois earn failing grades for street safety around schools

${article.thumbnail.title}

Seelyville awarded state grant to improve roads

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN Lawmaker proposes state move to central time, says it could keep children safe

Image

Business owners concerned about safety along Lafayette Avenue

${article.thumbnail.title}

School board moves forward to buy property for bus barn

${article.thumbnail.title}

Pedestrian struck, killed in Terre Haute

${article.thumbnail.title}

Young entrepreneurs make deals for Small Business Saturday

${article.thumbnail.title}

Son calls for action in father's cold case murder