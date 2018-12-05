Quickly catch up on the day's news

Clear

Posted: Dec. 5, 2018 4:33 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Here's what you might have missed Wednesday on CNN.

-- Former President George W. Bush delivered the final eulogy at his father's state funeral on Wednesday, describing him as "close to perfect." Former President George H.W. Bush's casket returns home to Houston for a second funeral service tomorrow.

-- Special counsel Robert Mueller asked for no prison time for former Trump national security adviser Michael Flynn, citing his 'substantial assistance' in the Russia investigation.

-- New satellite images obtained exclusively by CNN reveal North Korea has significantly expanded a key long-range missile base located in the mountainous interior of the country.

-- The body of Carla Stefaniak, a US citizen who was reported missing while in Costa Rica, has been found after nearly a week of searching, her family confirmed.

-- A woman is suing Hilton Worldwide for $100 million, claiming a hotel employee secretly recorded her while she was naked in the shower and tried to blackmail her after posting the video to more than a dozen pornographic websites.

-- A two-year-old battling cancer has some of the rarest blood in the world. In order to survive, she will likely need blood transfusions from seven to 10 donors who haven't all been found.

-- Former "America's Next Top Model" contestant Jael Strauss has died at 34 after a battle with breast cancer, according to an update posted to her official fundraising page on GoFundMe.

-- Comedian Kevin Hart took to Instagram on Tuesday to announce he's been selected to host the 2019 Academy Awards for the first time.

