Clear
BREAKING NEWS: WATCH LIVE: Funeral for former President George H.W.Bush Full Story
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Bush once asked if anyone would attend his memorial services

Amid the long lines of people waiting in the Capitol Rotunda to pay their respects to former President Georg...

Posted: Dec. 5, 2018 11:45 AM
Updated: Dec. 5, 2018 11:45 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Amid the long lines of people waiting in the Capitol Rotunda to pay their respects to former President George H.W. Bush and the outpouring of admiration for his life, it's hard to imagine that anyone could have doubted that his memorial services wouldn't be well-attended.

But one person did: Bush himself, his former spokesman said Tuesday night.

Deaths and fatalities

Funerals

George Bush

Political Figures - US

Society

"Briefed in 2011 about his funeral and lying in state, the 41st President asked with typical humility, 'Do you think anyone will come?' Tonight, people are waiting hours to pay their respects. This photo, taken Monday, is courtesy the Senate Press Photographers' Gallery pool," tweeted Bush spokesman Jim McGrath, who included a picture of the crowd surrounding Bush's casket as he lay in state at the Capitol Rotunda.

Bush's concern, aside from displaying the humility for which he was known, was a bit unfounded: his funeral is expected to be attended by 3,000 people, a spokesman for the Washington National Cathedral said Wednesday. The service will be attended by multiple former presidents and first ladies, children of past presidents and world leaders.

President Donald Trump has also announced that Wednesday is a national day of mourning.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
29° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 18°
Robinson
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 21°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
29° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 19°
Rockville
Overcast
29° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 18°
Casey
Scattered Clouds
29° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 20°
Brazil
Overcast
29° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 18°
Marshall
Overcast
29° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 18°
Morning flurries and rain. Then becoming sunny.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Silver Birch of Terre Haute, Thursday 3:30om-4:30pm

Image

The Margaret avenue overpass said to open on Wednesday

Image

All You Need to Know for Wednesday

Image

Morning clouds, but some afternoon sunshine possible. High: 35°

Image

Sullivan basketball

Image

THN basketball

Image

Marshall basketball

Image

Casey basketball

Image

Vincennes Rivet

Image

South Knox

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

4-year-old girl dies after she is hit by a car

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN lawmaker proposes bill to beef up penalties for stop arm violations

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana, Illinois earn failing grades for street safety around schools

${article.thumbnail.title}

Seelyville awarded state grant to improve roads

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN Lawmaker proposes state move to central time, says it could keep children safe

Image

Business owners concerned about safety along Lafayette Avenue

${article.thumbnail.title}

School board moves forward to buy property for bus barn

${article.thumbnail.title}

Pedestrian struck, killed in Terre Haute

${article.thumbnail.title}

Young entrepreneurs make deals for Small Business Saturday

${article.thumbnail.title}

Son calls for action in father's cold case murder