Clear
BREAKING NEWS: WATCH LIVE: Funeral for former President George H.W.Bush Full Story

George H.W. Bush's full funeral program

Former President George H.W. Bush will be honored Wednesday at Washington National Cathedral with a ...

Posted: Dec. 5, 2018 10:36 AM
Updated: Dec. 5, 2018 10:36 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Former President George H.W. Bush will be honored Wednesday at Washington National Cathedral with a state funeral that will be attended by current and former presidents and world leaders.

The funeral, which is set to begin around 11:00 a.m. ET, will run for an hour and a half and will include, among other things, several eulogies and musical tributes to the 41st president. The full program and the order of service, provided by Bush family spokesman Jim McGrath, is below.

Armed forces

Arts and entertainment

Continents and regions

Funerals

George Bush

Military

Music

Music and dance

North America

Political Figures - US

The Americas

United States

Classical music

George W. Bush

Jenna Bush Hager

Musical styles

Organ prelude

  • George Fergus (Organist, Washington National Cathedral)

• Musical Prelude

  • "Nocturne," The United States Marine Orchestra

  • "Lay me Low," The Armed Forces Chorus

  • "Our Town," The United States Marine Orchestra

  • "My Song in the Night," The Armed Forces Chorus

  • "Hymn to the Fallen" & "America the Beautiful," The Armed Forces Chorus and The United States Marine Orchestra

• Musical Honors

  • "Four Ruffles and Flourishes," "Hail to the Chief," and "For All the Saints," The United States Coast Guard Band

The Reception of the Body

  • The Most Reverend Michael Bruce Curry, Presiding Bishop and Primate, The Episcopal Church and The Right Reverend Mariann Edgar Budde, Bishop, the Episcopal Diocese of Washington

Introit

  • "My house shall be called a house of prayer," The Cathedral Choir

The Anthems in Procession

  • The Reverend Dr. Russell Levenson, Jr., Rector, St. Martin's Episcopal Church, Houston

Hymn

  • "Praise, my soul, the King of Heaven"

The Collect for Burial

  • The Very Reverend Randolph Marshall Hollerith, Dean, Washington National Cathedral

The First Reading

  • Isaiah 60:1-5, 18-20, Lauren Bush Lauren & Ashley Walker Bush

Tribute

  • Jon Meacham, presidential historian and author

Anthem

  • "The King of love my shepherd is," The Cathedral Choir

The Second Reading

  • Revelation 21:1-4, 23-25, Jenna Bush Hager

Tribute

  • Brian Mulroney, former Prime Minister of Canada

Tribute

  • Alan Simpson, former United States senator, Wyoming

Anthem

  • "Last full measure of devotion," Ronan Tynan (soloist) & The Armed Forces Chorus and the United States Marine Orchestra

Tribute

  • Former President George W. Bush

Anthem

  • "O God, our help in ages past," The Armed Forces Chorus with the United States Marine Orchestra

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Broken Clouds
28° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 18°
Robinson
Overcast
29° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 19°
Indianapolis
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 18°
Rockville
Broken Clouds
28° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 18°
Casey
Overcast
26° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 18°
Brazil
Broken Clouds
28° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 18°
Marshall
Broken Clouds
28° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 18°
Morning flurries and rain. Then becoming sunny.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

The Margaret avenue overpass said to open on Wednesday

Image

All You Need to Know for Wednesday

Image

Morning clouds, but some afternoon sunshine possible. High: 35°

Image

Sullivan basketball

Image

THN basketball

Image

Marshall basketball

Image

Casey basketball

Image

Vincennes Rivet

Image

South Knox

Image

ISU preview North Texas

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

4-year-old girl dies after she is hit by a car

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN lawmaker proposes bill to beef up penalties for stop arm violations

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana, Illinois earn failing grades for street safety around schools

${article.thumbnail.title}

Seelyville awarded state grant to improve roads

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN Lawmaker proposes state move to central time, says it could keep children safe

Image

Business owners concerned about safety along Lafayette Avenue

${article.thumbnail.title}

School board moves forward to buy property for bus barn

${article.thumbnail.title}

Pedestrian struck, killed in Terre Haute

${article.thumbnail.title}

Young entrepreneurs make deals for Small Business Saturday

${article.thumbnail.title}

Son calls for action in father's cold case murder