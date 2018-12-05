Clear

Cardi B announces split with Offset

Rapper Cardi B posted a video on her Instagram account announcing that she and her husband Offset have broken up.

Posted: Dec. 5, 2018 7:03 AM
Updated: Dec. 5, 2018 7:20 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Cardi B says she and her husband Offset have broken up.

The 25-year-old rapper posted a 42-second video on her Instagram account early Wednesday morning announcing the split.

"So, everybody been bugging me and everything. And you know, I been trying to work things out with my baby father for a hot minute now," she said.

"And we're really good friends and you know we're really good business partners and you know, he's always somebody that I run to, to talk to and we got a lot of love for each other, but things just haven't been working out between us for a long time," she added.

Cardi went on to say, "And it's nobody's fault. It's just like I guess we grew out of love. But we're not together anymore. I don't know it might take time to get a divorce. And I'm going to always have a lot of love for him because he is my daughter's father and yeah."

CNN has reached out to Cardi B's representatives for comment.

Cardi and fellow rapper Offset, a member of hip-hop trio Migos, secretly married last September at their home in Atlanta.

The couple welcomed their daughter, Kulture Kiari Cephus, in July.

