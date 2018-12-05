Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

The head of Alibaba's online video site has been arrested in China

The head of Alibaba's video streaming platform has been arrested in China on suspicion of accepting improper...

Posted: Dec. 5, 2018 5:44 AM
Updated: Dec. 5, 2018 5:44 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

The head of Alibaba's video streaming platform has been arrested in China on suspicion of accepting improper payments, the e-commerce company says.

Yang Weidong is now under police investigation and has been removed from his position as president of the video site Youku, according to a statement Alibaba (BABA) filed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday.

Alibaba Group

Broadcasting industry

Business and industry sectors

Business, economy and trade

Companies

Digital and streaming video

Internet and WWW

Internet broadcasting

Media industry

Movie and video industry

Streaming media

Technology

Arrests

Crime, law enforcement and corrections

Criminal law

Law and legal system

Law enforcement

Asia

China

Continents and regions

East Asia

Internet video

"Alibaba Group is committed to the highest standards of business conduct," the statement said. "We do not tolerate any form of unethical or unlawful conduct."

CNN wasn't immediately able to reach Yang for comment.

The Alibaba statement didn't provide any details on what Yang, who was arrested Monday, is alleged to have done. An Alibaba spokeswoman declined to comment beyond the company's SEC filing.

Police in Beijing and Hangzhou, the city where Alibaba is based, weren't immediately available for comment Wednesday.

The arrest comes as Alibaba is in the middle of a massive leadership transition. Founder Jack Ma announced in September that he is stepping down from his role as executive chairman next year, handing over the reins to CEO Daniel Zhang.

Immediately after Yang's arrest, Alibaba named Fan Luyuan as the new head of Youku. Fan had already replaced Yang last month as rotating president of the company's digital media and entertainment division, which includes Youku and other businesses.

Alibaba's digital media and entertainment unit posted a loss of 3.8 billion yuan ($554 million) last quarter.

Alibaba bought Youku for $3.6 billion in 2015. Its main rivals are the video services owned by two of China's other top tech companies, Tencent (TCEHY) and Baidu (BIDU).

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
29° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 20°
Robinson
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 18°
Indianapolis
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 18°
Rockville
Overcast
29° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 23°
Casey
Overcast
27° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 17°
Brazil
Overcast
29° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 23°
Marshall
Overcast
29° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 23°
Morning flurries and rain. Then becoming sunny.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sullivan basketball

Image

THN basketball

Image

Marshall basketball

Image

Casey basketball

Image

Vincennes Rivet

Image

South Knox

Image

ISU preview North Texas

Image

Tuesday Late Forecast

Image

Rex Theme Night Meeting

Image

Cuddle with a K9 at the library

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

4-year-old girl dies after she is hit by a car

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN lawmaker proposes bill to beef up penalties for stop arm violations

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana, Illinois earn failing grades for street safety around schools

${article.thumbnail.title}

Seelyville awarded state grant to improve roads

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN Lawmaker proposes state move to central time, says it could keep children safe

Image

Business owners concerned about safety along Lafayette Avenue

${article.thumbnail.title}

School board moves forward to buy property for bus barn

${article.thumbnail.title}

Pedestrian struck, killed in Terre Haute

${article.thumbnail.title}

Young entrepreneurs make deals for Small Business Saturday

${article.thumbnail.title}

Son calls for action in father's cold case murder