Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

The city where spas never close

From a 24-hour spa to a futuristic skin lab, join a tour to see how Seoul is the beauty capital of the world

Posted: Dec. 4, 2018 11:05 PM
Updated: Dec. 4, 2018 11:10 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

In a dustless, clinic-like room, workers in white lab coats get to work on their customers, stretching and pulling their faces with colorful elastic bands.

"It's time for some facial Pilates," says Alicia Yoon, a K-beauty wizard and founder of one of the South Korea's most influential beauty sites, Peach and Lily.

"It doesn't hurt but it is this interesting feeling because your muscles are getting like worked out in a way that you're not used to. A lot of their clients will come here once a week, it's like going to the gym."

With an estimated worth of $13.1 billion in sales in 2018, South Korea is one of the world's top 10 beauty markets.

Here, many believe that regularly nurturing skin is a necessity, rather than an indulgence.

As a result, the capital city of Seoul offers a wide array of traditional and innovative spas.

"It's not this idea that you have to be so flawless and so beautiful but it's part of self-care," says Yoon.

"It's like a thing that you do, that a part of everyday life."

Much like many of us have a family doctor or dentist, many Koreans have family facialists as well.

Korean scrubs

Cutting-edge technologies aside, jjimjilbangs are another beauty tradition every South Korea tourist should experience.

It's a 24-hour bathhouse/beauty arcade that offers sauna treatments as well as a seshin, or a thorough Korean scrub.

"What I love about Seoul the most, is that you feel that the city is alive," says Yoon.

"The spas are usually open 24/7 and it's not so much everything is open late or 24 hours but its more that there is a hustle and bustle about the city.

"There's a real sort of entrepreneurial spirit here. There seems to be this real appetite for life."

To follow Yoon on a spa tour around Seoul, from the city's most loved jjimjilbang to a cutting-edge beauty laboratory, check out the above video.

Dragon Spa, 40-712, Hangangno 3-ga, Yongsan-gu, Seoul, South Korea; 010-4223-0001

Skin Lab L, multiple locations

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 22°
Robinson
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 30°
Indianapolis
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 22°
Rockville
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 22°
Casey
Overcast
29° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 24°
Brazil
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 22°
Marshall
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 22°
Cloudy and Cold. Flurries Possible.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Vincennes Rivet

Image

South Knox

Image

ISU preview North Texas

Image

Tuesday Late Forecast

Image

Rex Theme Night Meeting

Image

Cuddle with a K9 at the library

Image

Clothe a Child Auction

Image

Vigo County School Corporation roundtable

Image

Lisa Spence elected as new Vigo County Council member

Image

Hey Kevin with Santa

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

4-year-old girl dies after she is hit by a car

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN lawmaker proposes bill to beef up penalties for stop arm violations

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana, Illinois earn failing grades for street safety around schools

${article.thumbnail.title}

Seelyville awarded state grant to improve roads

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN Lawmaker proposes state move to central time, says it could keep children safe

Image

Business owners concerned about safety along Lafayette Avenue

${article.thumbnail.title}

School board moves forward to buy property for bus barn

${article.thumbnail.title}

Pedestrian struck, killed in Terre Haute

${article.thumbnail.title}

Young entrepreneurs make deals for Small Business Saturday

${article.thumbnail.title}

Son calls for action in father's cold case murder