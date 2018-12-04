Clear

READ: Mueller says Flynn provided 'substantial' assistance

Special counsel Robert Mueller has told a federal court his view of former Trump national security adviser M...

Posted: Dec. 4, 2018 9:45 PM
Updated: Dec. 4, 2018 9:45 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Special counsel Robert Mueller has told a federal court his view of former Trump national security adviser Michael Flynn's cooperation in the Russia investigation.

Read the court documents below:

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 23°
Robinson
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 25°
Indianapolis
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 22°
Rockville
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 23°
Casey
Overcast
29° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 23°
Brazil
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 23°
Marshall
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 23°
Cloudy and Cold. Flurries Possible.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Hey Kevin with Santa

Image

Knox County System of Care

Image

Local school will display Nativity scene

Image

Margaret Avenue project will wrap up Wednesday

Image

Indiana group wants Tanoos charges dismissed

Image

Clinton fire cause ruled undetermined

Image

Living with pain...when a solution exists

Image

The crows are back in town

Image

Tuesday Early Forecast

Image

Coffee and Caregivers, Signature Healthcare

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

4-year-old girl dies after she is hit by a car

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN lawmaker proposes bill to beef up penalties for stop arm violations

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana, Illinois earn failing grades for street safety around schools

${article.thumbnail.title}

Seelyville awarded state grant to improve roads

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN Lawmaker proposes state move to central time, says it could keep children safe

Image

Business owners concerned about safety along Lafayette Avenue

${article.thumbnail.title}

School board moves forward to buy property for bus barn

${article.thumbnail.title}

Pedestrian struck, killed in Terre Haute

${article.thumbnail.title}

Young entrepreneurs make deals for Small Business Saturday

${article.thumbnail.title}

Son calls for action in father's cold case murder