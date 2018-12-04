Special counsel Robert Mueller has told a federal court his view of former Trump national security adviser Michael Flynn's cooperation in the Russia investigation.
Read the court documents below:
Related Content
- READ: Mueller says Flynn provided 'substantial' assistance
- Flynn has given "substantial" assistance to the special counsel
- Flynn says he's cooperating with Mueller
- What Flynn's plea means for Mueller probe
- Mueller probe memos expected involving Flynn
- Trump would consider 'substantially better' TPP deal
- Sources: Mueller interested in questioning Trump on Comey, Flynn
- URGENT - Mueller set to question Bannon on Flynn and Comey
- Mueller set to question Bannon on Flynn and Comey
- Mueller set to question Bannon on Flynn, Comey
Scroll for more content...