Clear

A Kentucky lawmaker wants to stop telemarketers from using phony numbers

Few things are more annoying than getting a call from a familiar area code, only to pick up and hear a telem...

Posted: Dec. 4, 2018 6:06 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Few things are more annoying than getting a call from a familiar area code, only to pick up and hear a telemarketing pitch.

A Kentucky lawmaker wants to put an end to that practice, as well as other annoying and predatory telemarketing tricks.

Continents and regions

Kentucky

North America

Southeastern United States

The Americas

United States

Business and industry sectors

Business operations

Business, economy and trade

Call centers

Company activities and management

Marketing and advertising

Marketing and advertising channels

Office administration

Telemarketing

Government and public administration

Politics

A bill pre-filed this week by Kentucky Rep. Kevin Bratcher would ban telemarketers from using phony numbers and "causing misleading information to be transmitted to users of caller identification technologies, or to otherwise misrepresent the origin of the telephone solicitation."

So you'd no longer get tricked into answering the phone because you just assume some nearby friend or family member just got a new number. The bill would require telemarketers to use their real numbers of origin instead.

Bratcher says the premise of the bill came directly from his conversations with constituents.

"When I am out talking to constituents about their concerns, this issue is one that I always hear about," he told CNN affiliate WKYT.

"In a time when there are numerous scams going around, many of which target our elderly population, it is important that we step up and provide protections for our citizens against the deceptive acts of many telemarketers."

CNN has reached out to Bratcher for further comment.

The bill would also ban "making a telephone solicitation to any residential telephone using an artificial or prerecorded voice to deliver a message, unless the call is initiated for emergency purposes by schools regulated by the Kentucky Department of Education or the call is made with the prior express consent of the called party."

In short, it would effectively end those dreaded robocalls.

The Kentucky legislature will consider the bill, BR313, in its next session, which begins January 8.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 24°
Robinson
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 26°
Indianapolis
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 27°
Rockville
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 24°
Casey
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 22°
Brazil
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 24°
Marshall
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 24°
Continued clouds with flurries and rain possible
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Local school will display Nativity scene

Image

Margaret Avenue project will wrap up Wednesday

Image

Indiana group wants Tanoos charges dismissed

Image

Clinton fire cause ruled undetermined

Image

Living with pain...when a solution exists

Image

The crows are back in town

Image

Tuesday Early Forecast

Image

Coffee and Caregivers, Signature Healthcare

Image

Tuesday Afternoon Weather

Image

Experts say these holiday plants sitting around your home could be toxic to your pet

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

4-year-old girl dies after she is hit by a car

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN lawmaker proposes bill to beef up penalties for stop arm violations

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana, Illinois earn failing grades for street safety around schools

${article.thumbnail.title}

Seelyville awarded state grant to improve roads

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN Lawmaker proposes state move to central time, says it could keep children safe

Image

Business owners concerned about safety along Lafayette Avenue

${article.thumbnail.title}

School board moves forward to buy property for bus barn

${article.thumbnail.title}

Pedestrian struck, killed in Terre Haute

${article.thumbnail.title}

Young entrepreneurs make deals for Small Business Saturday

${article.thumbnail.title}

Son calls for action in father's cold case murder