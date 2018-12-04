Clear
Trump retweets apparently false claim of Paris protesters chanting

President Donald Trump on Tuesday retweeted conservative activist Charlie Kirk, who claimed that protesters ...

Posted: Dec. 4, 2018 4:54 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

President Donald Trump on Tuesday retweeted conservative activist Charlie Kirk, who claimed that protesters on the streets of Paris are chanting "we want Trump" but a corresponding video appears to show London.

No video was included in Kirk's tweet but one circulating among Trump-supporting social media accounts appears to be shot in Trafalgar Square in London. The police in the video are English, an English flag is visible during the start of the video, and the blue, double-decker bus in the shot appears to be operated by a company that does sightseeing tours of London.

But Kirk, whom Trump retweeted, wrote: "There are riots in socialist France because of radical leftist fuel taxes. Media barely mentioning this. America is booming, Europe is burning. They want to cover up the middle class rebellion against cultural Marxism. 'We want Trump' being chanted through the streets of Paris."

The White House did not respond to a CNN request for comment.

In France, the rising cost of fuel has sparked protests that have evolved into broader demonstrations against French President Emmanuel Macron's government. Violent demonstrations by protesters, known as the "gilets jaunes" or "yellow vests," in Paris over the last few weeks has killed at least two people and injured more than 600. On Tuesday, the French government agreed to suspend planned fuel price hikes.

CNN reporters and producers covering the unrest who have been on the streets of Paris with the protesters during the past couple of weeks have seen no evidence to suggest Kirk's assertion is true.

Conservative radio show host Rush Limbaugh made a similar -- apparently unfounded -- claim on Monday.

"You know what's been overheard in some of the cheering over there? I kid you not. I know friends who are there. There are some people wearing the yellow vests chanting, 'We want Trump' among the rioters in Paris," Limbaugh said.

Trump's retweet came after a series of tweets regarding trade negotiations with China and as former President George H.W. Bush's body continues to lie in state at the US Capitol.

