Clear

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas share pictures from their gorgeous wedding

Wow, check out that veil.Actress Priyanka Chopra shared photos and video on Tuesday of her breathtaki...

Posted: Dec. 4, 2018 3:10 PM
Updated: Dec. 4, 2018 3:10 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Wow, check out that veil.

Actress Priyanka Chopra shared photos and video on Tuesday of her breathtakingly beautiful wedding to singer Nick Jonas.

Celebrities

Families and children

Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra

Society

Weddings and engagements

One Instagram photo showed the couple dressed for their Hindu ceremony, which was held Sunday in Chopra's native India.

The pair also held a Christian wedding ceremony the day prior, where Chopra wore a hand-beaded and embroidered Ralph Lauren gown with a 75-foot veil, according to People magazine.

The "Quantico" star shared video of her walk down the aisle, escorted by her mother, Madhu.

Jonas appears to wipe away a tear as his bride approaches.

"It was all tears. All tears," Chopra told People. "I could not hold it in. I think I was nervous and scared. But as soon as the curtains opened and I saw his face it was just like everything settled and I knew I was making the best decision of my life."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 24°
Robinson
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 25°
Indianapolis
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 27°
Rockville
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 24°
Casey
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 22°
Brazil
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 24°
Marshall
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 24°
Continued clouds with flurries and rain possible
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Coffee and Caregivers, Signature Healthcare

Image

Tuesday Afternoon Weather

Image

Experts say these holiday plants sitting around your home could be toxic to your pet

Image

All You Need to Know for Tuesday

Image

Cloudy and cold. Possible flurries. High: 34°

Image

Lady Tigers basketball

Image

Fighting hunger in Brazil

Image

No serious injuries reported after Terre Haute crash

Image

Paris basketball

Image

ISU women

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

4-year-old girl dies after she is hit by a car

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN lawmaker proposes bill to beef up penalties for stop arm violations

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana, Illinois earn failing grades for street safety around schools

${article.thumbnail.title}

Seelyville awarded state grant to improve roads

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN Lawmaker proposes state move to central time, says it could keep children safe

Image

Business owners concerned about safety along Lafayette Avenue

${article.thumbnail.title}

School board moves forward to buy property for bus barn

${article.thumbnail.title}

Pedestrian struck, killed in Terre Haute

${article.thumbnail.title}

Young entrepreneurs make deals for Small Business Saturday

${article.thumbnail.title}

Son calls for action in father's cold case murder