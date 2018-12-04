Clear

Bob Dole helped out of his wheelchair to salute George H.W. Bush

Former Sen. Bob...

Posted: Dec. 4, 2018 3:10 PM
Updated: Dec. 4, 2018 3:10 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Former Sen. Bob Dole was helped out of his wheelchair Tuesday to salute former President George H.W. Bush as he laid in state at the Capitol Rotunda.

Dole, 95, once faced Bush during the 1988 Republican primary fight for the presidential nomination but nonetheless maintained a decades-old friendship with the former president.

Bob Dole

Funerals

George Bush

Political Figures - US

Business and industry sectors

Business, economy and trade

Health and medical

Health care

Medical devices and equipment

On Saturday, he reflected on their relationship, telling CNN's Ana Cabrera that his passing was an end of an era, as Bush was the last World War II veteran to serve as president.

"I believe there are certain qualities that veterans have, and when Bush was president, I think about three-fourths of Congress were veterans and we would stick together and work together across the aisle. And President Bush was a bipartisan president. So we got quite a lot done," Dole said.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 24°
Robinson
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 25°
Indianapolis
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 27°
Rockville
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 24°
Casey
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 22°
Brazil
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 24°
Marshall
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 24°
Continued clouds with flurries and rain possible
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Coffee and Caregivers, Signature Healthcare

Image

Tuesday Afternoon Weather

Image

Experts say these holiday plants sitting around your home could be toxic to your pet

Image

All You Need to Know for Tuesday

Image

Cloudy and cold. Possible flurries. High: 34°

Image

Lady Tigers basketball

Image

Fighting hunger in Brazil

Image

No serious injuries reported after Terre Haute crash

Image

Paris basketball

Image

ISU women

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

4-year-old girl dies after she is hit by a car

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN lawmaker proposes bill to beef up penalties for stop arm violations

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana, Illinois earn failing grades for street safety around schools

${article.thumbnail.title}

Seelyville awarded state grant to improve roads

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN Lawmaker proposes state move to central time, says it could keep children safe

Image

Business owners concerned about safety along Lafayette Avenue

${article.thumbnail.title}

School board moves forward to buy property for bus barn

${article.thumbnail.title}

Pedestrian struck, killed in Terre Haute

${article.thumbnail.title}

Young entrepreneurs make deals for Small Business Saturday

${article.thumbnail.title}

Son calls for action in father's cold case murder