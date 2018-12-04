Clear

Cardi B warned of potential arrest if she skips next court date

Cardi B ...

Posted: Dec. 4, 2018 1:23 PM
Updated: Dec. 4, 2018 1:23 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Cardi B could face jail time if she doesn't show up to a court hearing on Friday.

The warning comes after the rapper, whose real name is Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar, failed to appear in arraignment court Monday for her alleged involvement in a fight at a Flushing, New York strip club in August.

Cardi B

Celebrities

Arrests

Crime, law enforcement and corrections

Criminal law

Criminal offenses

Law and legal system

Law enforcement

A spokesperson for the Queens District Attorney's Office told CNN that "no formal motion" was made to issue a bench warrant for Cardi B's arrest, but a warrant could be issued if she does not show up to court later this week.

Cardi B's attorney, Jeff Kern, told the judge his client had a previously scheduled commitment on Monday, according to Variety.

CNN has contacted Kern and Cardi B's management team for comment.

The "Bodak Yellow" performer turned herself into New York Police in October and was charged with two misdemeanors counts of reckless endangerment and one misdemeanor count of assault.

Cardi B was allegedly "throwing chairs, bottles and hookahs [smoking pipes] in the club at 3 a.m.," according to a police spokesman. Two bartenders were also assaulted.

Related: Cardi B turns herself in to police, charged with endangerment and assault

Joe Tacopina, the attorney representing the two female bartenders, released a statement to CNN about the case in October.

"Cardi B ordered and committed violent assaults against my clients, and is being called to justice for her crimes. Apparently, she thinks her celebrity status puts her above the law, since she has bragged to multiple people and on social media that she orchestrated these vicious attacks," Tacopina said. "But reality is setting in, as justice does not care whether her name is Cardi B or Carly B, and she will now answer for her crimes."

Cardi B's court date on Friday isn't her only commitment, she is also expected to perform at New York's Jingle Ball concert at Madison Square Garden Friday night.

CNN's Evan Simko-Bednarski contributed to this report.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 27°
Robinson
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 29°
Indianapolis
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 25°
Rockville
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 27°
Casey
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 23°
Brazil
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 27°
Marshall
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 27°
Continued clouds with flurries and rain possible
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Coffee and Caregivers, Signature Healthcare

Image

Tuesday Afternoon Weather

Image

Experts say these holiday plants sitting around your home could be toxic to your pet

Image

All You Need to Know for Tuesday

Image

Cloudy and cold. Possible flurries. High: 34°

Image

Lady Tigers basketball

Image

Fighting hunger in Brazil

Image

No serious injuries reported after Terre Haute crash

Image

Paris basketball

Image

ISU women

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

4-year-old girl dies after she is hit by a car

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN lawmaker proposes bill to beef up penalties for stop arm violations

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana, Illinois earn failing grades for street safety around schools

${article.thumbnail.title}

Seelyville awarded state grant to improve roads

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN Lawmaker proposes state move to central time, says it could keep children safe

Image

Business owners concerned about safety along Lafayette Avenue

${article.thumbnail.title}

School board moves forward to buy property for bus barn

${article.thumbnail.title}

Pedestrian struck, killed in Terre Haute

${article.thumbnail.title}

Young entrepreneurs make deals for Small Business Saturday

${article.thumbnail.title}

Son calls for action in father's cold case murder