Clear

Kit Harington is so done with 'Game of Thrones'

Winter has apparently come and gone for Kit Harington.The actor who portrayed Jon Snow ...

Posted: Dec. 4, 2018 9:06 AM
Updated: Dec. 4, 2018 9:06 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Winter has apparently come and gone for Kit Harington.

The actor who portrayed Jon Snow recently told the BBC he has moved on from the character and the hit HBO series.

Arts and entertainment

Celebrities

Kit Harington

Television dramas

Television programming

These days, Harington is enjoying a run on the London stage starring in the Sam Shepard play, "True West."

And while filming the eighth and final season of "Game of Thrones" was "emotional," the actor said he wasn't distressed to wrap it all up in June.

"It was emotional to leave the job, definitely," Harington said. "But I wouldn't say I was sad: If, like me, you go all the way back to the pilot of 'Game of Thrones,' that's almost 10 years of your life. That's really unusual in an actor's career."

"Game of Thrones" debuted in 2011 and became a phenomenal success for HBO (which is owned by CNN's parent company).

It also made Harington a star -- so much so that his character was "killed" off, then brought back -- and linked him with co-star Rose Leslie, whom he wed in June.

But despite all that, Harington sounds like he has truly bid good-bye to Westeros and its inhabitants.

"It was a huge emotional upheaval leaving that family," he said. "But would I want to go back and do more? Not on your life."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 26°
Robinson
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 25°
Indianapolis
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 24°
Rockville
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 26°
Casey
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 22°
Brazil
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 26°
Marshall
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 26°
Continued clouds with flurries and rain possible
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

All You Need to Know for Tuesday

Image

Cloudy and cold. Possible flurries. High: 34°

Image

Lady Tigers basketball

Image

Fighting hunger in Brazil

Image

No serious injuries reported after Terre Haute crash

Image

Paris basketball

Image

ISU women

Image

South Vermillion girls

Image

December 3rd Rick's Rallies

Image

Travis Nolting

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

4-year-old girl dies after she is hit by a car

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN lawmaker proposes bill to beef up penalties for stop arm violations

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana, Illinois earn failing grades for street safety around schools

${article.thumbnail.title}

Seelyville awarded state grant to improve roads

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN Lawmaker proposes state move to central time, says it could keep children safe

Image

Business owners concerned about safety along Lafayette Avenue

${article.thumbnail.title}

School board moves forward to buy property for bus barn

${article.thumbnail.title}

Pedestrian struck, killed in Terre Haute

${article.thumbnail.title}

Young entrepreneurs make deals for Small Business Saturday

${article.thumbnail.title}

Son calls for action in father's cold case murder