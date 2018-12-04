Clear

500-year-old skeleton still wearing thigh-high boots found in London river

A pair of durable boots is a must-have in anyone's winter wardrobe -- and a team of archaeologists has found...

Posted: Dec. 4, 2018 7:15 AM
Updated: Dec. 4, 2018 7:15 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

A pair of durable boots is a must-have in anyone's winter wardrobe -- and a team of archaeologists has found a timeless pair in a very unlikely place.

The skeleton of a man, dating back around 500 years, has been discovered face down in the mud under London's River Thames, with his thigh-high leather footwear remaining virtually intact.

Business and industry sectors

Business, economy and trade

Clothing and accessories

Consumer products

Continents and regions

England

Europe

Fur and leather clothing

London

Northern Europe

United Kingdom

The find was made in Bermondsey, south London, by archaelogists working on London's new "super sewer," a £4.2 billion ($5.4 billion) tunnel that will capture, store and transfer raw sewage and rainwater that currently overflows into the river. The mystery of the man's sturdy (and sought after) footwear has prompted the team to investigate further.

Leather was an expensive commodity in Tudor times, and it is unlikely someone would be buried wearing such a highly prized item, according to MOLA Headland, the firm leading the project -- meaning the man's demise was likely premature.

But the company notes that the banks of the Thames were a hazardous place in the late 15th and early 16th century, to which the skeleton has been dated.

He may have been "a fisherman, a mudlark or perhaps a sailor," the archaelogists speculated.

"By studying the boots we've been able to gain a fascinating glimpse into the daily life of a man who lived as many as 500 years ago," said Beth Richardson, Finds Specialist at MOLA Headland.

"They have helped us to better understand how he may have made his living in hazardous and difficult conditions, but also how he may have died. It has been a privilege to be able to study something so rare and so personal," Richardson added.

The boots were built with extra soles and stuffed with moss or a similar material to help them last in tough terrain, according to the firm's conservation experts.

Investigation of the man's bones has also provided further clues to the mystery.

He was likely to have died under the age of 35 and had deep groves in his teeth most likely caused "by a repetitive action, like passing rope between his teeth as a fisherman might," according to the company.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 25°
Robinson
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 26°
Indianapolis
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 23°
Rockville
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 25°
Casey
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 24°
Brazil
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 25°
Marshall
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 25°
Continued clouds with flurries and rain possible
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

All You Need to Know for Tuesday

Image

Cloudy and cold. Possible flurries. High: 34°

Image

Lady Tigers basketball

Image

Fighting hunger in Brazil

Image

No serious injuries reported after Terre Haute crash

Image

Paris basketball

Image

ISU women

Image

South Vermillion girls

Image

December 3rd Rick's Rallies

Image

Travis Nolting

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

4-year-old girl dies after she is hit by a car

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN lawmaker proposes bill to beef up penalties for stop arm violations

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana, Illinois earn failing grades for street safety around schools

${article.thumbnail.title}

Seelyville awarded state grant to improve roads

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN Lawmaker proposes state move to central time, says it could keep children safe

Image

Business owners concerned about safety along Lafayette Avenue

${article.thumbnail.title}

School board moves forward to buy property for bus barn

${article.thumbnail.title}

Pedestrian struck, killed in Terre Haute

${article.thumbnail.title}

Young entrepreneurs make deals for Small Business Saturday

${article.thumbnail.title}

Son calls for action in father's cold case murder