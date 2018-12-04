Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Ukraine ports 'partially unblocked' by Russia, Kiev says

Russia has partially unblocked Ukraine's ports on the Azov Sea, allowing ship traffic though the Kerch Strai...

Posted: Dec. 4, 2018 5:27 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Russia has partially unblocked Ukraine's ports on the Azov Sea, allowing ship traffic though the Kerch Strait, Ukrainian Minister of Infrastructure Volodymyr Omelyan said Tuesday.

In a statement posted on the ministry website, Omelyan said Russia had lifted some restrictions on movement to and from the Azov Sea ports of Berdyansk and Mariupol.

Continents and regions

Eastern Europe

Europe

Kiev

Russia

Ukraine

"Vessels are making their way to the entrance and exit through the Kerch Strait toward the Ukrainian ports," he said. "The vessels are stopped by the Russian side, they are still inspecting, but traffic has been partly restored."

According to the statement, 17 ships are waiting at the exit of the Azov Sea, and another nine are at berths in the ports.

Russia and Ukraine vessels engaged in a confrontation on November 25 around the Kerch Strait, which links the Azov Sea and the Black Sea. Russia rammed and fired on Ukrainian naval vessels, subsequently capturing three ships and detaining 24 service members.

Ukraine imposed martial law for 30 days in several regions around the country in response, and has barred entry to male Russian nationals aged 16 to 60 for the duration of the state of emergency.

Ukraine says Russia had blocked traffic around the Kerch Strait, but Russia says the passage has been operating as usual, except for weather-related delays.

In the statement Tuesday, the Ukrainian minister expressed hope that Ukrainian ports will be completely unblocked, and that the next step will be the release of Ukrainian sailors.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 27°
Robinson
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 26°
Indianapolis
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 25°
Rockville
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 27°
Casey
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 25°
Brazil
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 27°
Marshall
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 27°
Continued clouds with flurries and rain possible
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Lady Tigers basketball

Image

Fighting hunger in Brazil

Image

No serious injuries reported after Terre Haute crash

Image

Paris basketball

Image

ISU women

Image

South Vermillion girls

Image

December 3rd Rick's Rallies

Image

Travis Nolting

Image

Monday Late Forecast

Image

Nature trails for a new Vigo County park

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

4-year-old girl dies after she is hit by a car

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN lawmaker proposes bill to beef up penalties for stop arm violations

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana, Illinois earn failing grades for street safety around schools

${article.thumbnail.title}

Seelyville awarded state grant to improve roads

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN Lawmaker proposes state move to central time, says it could keep children safe

Image

Business owners concerned about safety along Lafayette Avenue

${article.thumbnail.title}

School board moves forward to buy property for bus barn

${article.thumbnail.title}

Pedestrian struck, killed in Terre Haute

${article.thumbnail.title}

Young entrepreneurs make deals for Small Business Saturday

${article.thumbnail.title}

Son calls for action in father's cold case murder