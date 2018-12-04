Clear

Britain can unilaterally stop Brexit process, EU lawyers say

The British government has the power to unilaterally halt the Brexit process, the EU's top legal advisers ha...

Posted: Dec. 4, 2018 3:42 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

The British government has the power to unilaterally halt the Brexit process, the EU's top legal advisers have said.

In a report prepared for the European Court in Strasbourg, the advocate general said the UK could suspend the two-year legal countdown invoked under Article 50, according to a lawyer for the group that brought the case.

Brexit

Continents and regions

Europe

European Union

Government organizations - Intl

Northern Europe

United Kingdom

The UK had argued that Article 50 could only be stopped with agreement of all 27 remaining EU member states.

Judges must now decide whether to accept the advocate general's advice, as they do in most cases.

If they do, it gives the UK parliament another way in which to force the government's hand. With only 16 weeks to go before the Article 50 deadline on March 29, options are running out if parliament rejects Prime Minister Theresa May's Brexit deal.

More to follow...

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 25°
Robinson
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 27°
Indianapolis
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 26°
Rockville
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 25°
Casey
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 23°
Brazil
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 25°
Marshall
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 25°
December Starts Cold
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Lady Tigers basketball

Image

Fighting hunger in Brazil

Image

No serious injuries reported after Terre Haute crash

Image

Paris basketball

Image

ISU women

Image

South Vermillion girls

Image

December 3rd Rick's Rallies

Image

Travis Nolting

Image

Monday Late Forecast

Image

Nature trails for a new Vigo County park

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

4-year-old girl dies after she is hit by a car

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN lawmaker proposes bill to beef up penalties for stop arm violations

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana, Illinois earn failing grades for street safety around schools

${article.thumbnail.title}

Seelyville awarded state grant to improve roads

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN Lawmaker proposes state move to central time, says it could keep children safe

Image

Business owners concerned about safety along Lafayette Avenue

${article.thumbnail.title}

School board moves forward to buy property for bus barn

${article.thumbnail.title}

Pedestrian struck, killed in Terre Haute

${article.thumbnail.title}

Young entrepreneurs make deals for Small Business Saturday

${article.thumbnail.title}

Son calls for action in father's cold case murder