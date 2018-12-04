Brie Larson takes flight in new 'Captain Marvel' trailer

Carol Danvers takes flight in the new trailer for "Captain Marvel."
Marvel unveiled the new spot for its first female-led superhero film during Monday Night Football.
While this second trailer shares some footage with the first, which dropped in September, it ramps up the action and features more background on the woman herself, played by Brie Larson.
This trailer also includes a first look at Annette Bening in the film.
"Captain Marvel" hits theaters March 8, 2019.
