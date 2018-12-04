Clear

Main migrant shelter in Tijuana closed 'due to health issues'

A large sports complex that was being used to shelter more than 5,000 migrants in Tijuana has been closed "d...

Posted: Dec. 4, 2018 12:43 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

A large sports complex that was being used to shelter more than 5,000 migrants in Tijuana has been closed "due to health issues," according to Mexican officials.

Pictures posted to the Facebook page of the Tijuana mayor's office showed officials with face masks cordoning off the entrance of the Benito Juarez Sports Complex on Friday.

Continents and regions

Immigration

Immigration, citizenship and displacement

International relations and national security

Latin America

Mexico

North America

Sports and recreation

The Americas

Tijuana

United States

The complex, which had become Tijuana's main facility for sheltering migrants trying to reach the US border, was closed "due to the poor sanitary conditions," a statement from the office of Tijuana's mayor, Juan Manuel Gastélum read.

CNN crews visiting the complex last week found squalid conditions, including open sewage drains.

Rodolfo Olimpo, a representative from Baja California state's Special Committee on Migration Issues, told CNN last week the complex was more than three times over its capacity.

Since Thursday, Mexican officials have been transferring migrants from the complex to a new shelter that is further away from the border in the eastern part of the city in an area known as El Barretal.

Most of the migrants staying at the complex had left as of Sunday, but CNN crews there observed several dozen migrants staying in tents outside the gate.

New shelter

A Human Rights Watch researcher said "better" accommodations at the new shelter included a "roof and a dry floor."

"Much better installations at the new shelter in #Tijuana. Migrants will have a roof and a dry floor to sleep tonight. But 45 minutes away by car from the border," researcher Jonathan Pedneault tweeted late Thursday along with two stills of an empty facility.

He followed that by saying "Less funny [sic] for the single men in the new #Tijuana shelter however - no lights," along with another photo of men gathered in a covered space lit with what appeared to be only flashlights or portable lights placed on the floor.

Thousands of migrants have arrived in Tijuana in recent weeks. Many are traveling as part of so-called caravans, large groups that trekked from Central America, largely on foot.

Tensions flared last Sunday when a group of migrants rushed the border and US authorities fired tear gas. Since then, the situation has calmed.

But Tijuana's mayor says his city is still facing a humanitarian crisis as migrants camp out awaiting the chance to make an asylum claim in the United States.

Human rights groups have accused US authorities of creating a crisis by limiting processing at ports of entry.

US officials say limited resources and capacity mean they can only process a fraction of cases on the waiting list daily.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 27°
Robinson
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 27°
Indianapolis
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 25°
Rockville
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 27°
Casey
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 24°
Brazil
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 27°
Marshall
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 27°
December Starts Cold
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Lady Tigers basketball

Image

Fighting hunger in Brazil

Image

No serious injuries reported after Terre Haute crash

Image

Paris basketball

Image

ISU women

Image

South Vermillion girls

Image

December 3rd Rick's Rallies

Image

Travis Nolting

Image

Monday Late Forecast

Image

Nature trails for a new Vigo County park

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

4-year-old girl dies after she is hit by a car

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN lawmaker proposes bill to beef up penalties for stop arm violations

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana, Illinois earn failing grades for street safety around schools

${article.thumbnail.title}

Seelyville awarded state grant to improve roads

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN Lawmaker proposes state move to central time, says it could keep children safe

Image

Business owners concerned about safety along Lafayette Avenue

${article.thumbnail.title}

School board moves forward to buy property for bus barn

${article.thumbnail.title}

Pedestrian struck, killed in Terre Haute

${article.thumbnail.title}

Young entrepreneurs make deals for Small Business Saturday

${article.thumbnail.title}

Son calls for action in father's cold case murder