Clear

Pete Davidson gets candid about mental health and bullying

"Saturday Night Live" performer Pete Davidson isn't laughing about the public harassment he's faced during a...

Posted: Dec. 3, 2018 10:59 PM
Updated: Dec. 3, 2018 10:59 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

"Saturday Night Live" performer Pete Davidson isn't laughing about the public harassment he's faced during and after his relationship with singer Ariana Grande.

On Monday, the comedian took to Instagam to address bullying he's endured for the last nine months, roughly the length of his relationship with former fianceé Grande, which ended in October.

Ariana Grande

Celebrities

Health and medical

Mental health

Pete Davidson

"I'm trying to understand how when something happens to a guy the whole entire world just trashes him without any facts or frame of reference," Davidson wrote.

The bullying, he said, has occurred both online and in public.

"I've spoken about BPD and being suicidal publicly only in the hopes that it will help bring awareness and help kids like myself who don't want to be on this earth," he wrote. "I just want you guys to know. No matter how hard the internet or anyone tries to make me kill myself. I won't. I'm upset I even have to say this."

Davidson has been open about his mental health struggles in the past, including being diagnosed with borderline personality disorder.

His whirlwind romance-turned-engagement with Grande powered the celebrity gossip machine through the summer. They were engaged in June.

Davidson has since addressed their breakup on "SNL." Grande, too, talked about their courtship in a song called "Thank U, Next."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 27°
Robinson
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 29°
Indianapolis
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 25°
Rockville
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 27°
Casey
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 23°
Brazil
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 27°
Marshall
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 27°
December Starts Cold
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Fighting hunger in Brazil

Image

No serious injuries reported after Terre Haute crash

Image

Paris basketball

Image

ISU women

Image

South Vermillion girls

Image

December 3rd Rick's Rallies

Image

Travis Nolting

Image

Monday Late Forecast

Image

Nature trails for a new Vigo County park

Image

Christmas in the Park at Deming

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

4-year-old girl dies after she is hit by a car

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN lawmaker proposes bill to beef up penalties for stop arm violations

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana, Illinois earn failing grades for street safety around schools

${article.thumbnail.title}

Seelyville awarded state grant to improve roads

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN Lawmaker proposes state move to central time, says it could keep children safe

Image

Business owners concerned about safety along Lafayette Avenue

${article.thumbnail.title}

School board moves forward to buy property for bus barn

${article.thumbnail.title}

Pedestrian struck, killed in Terre Haute

${article.thumbnail.title}

Young entrepreneurs make deals for Small Business Saturday

${article.thumbnail.title}

Son calls for action in father's cold case murder