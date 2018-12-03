Clear

Eric Trump slams Kellyanne Conway's husband for showing 'utter disrespect'

President Donald Trump's son Eric Trump accused conservative lawyer George Conway, husband to White House co...

President Donald Trump's son Eric Trump accused conservative lawyer George Conway, husband to White House counselor Kellyanne Conway, of showing "utter disrespect" to her work with his frequent criticism of the President.

"Of all the ugliness in politics, the utter disrespect George Conway shows toward his wife, her career, place of work, and everything she has fought SO hard to achieve, might top them all," Eric Trump tweeted Monday evening. "@KellyannePolls is great person and frankly his actions are horrible."

George Conway did not immediately return CNN's request for comment.

He has been an increasingly strident Trump antagonist, especially on Twitter or in op-eds, but has focused his ire at the President or the administration more generally.

Last month, Conway stressed that he was proud of his wife, who stepped in to help lead the last months of Trump's campaign, and said that she was the key reason Trump was elected.

"My wife did an amazing thing -- I mean, she basically got this guy elected," Conway said on the Yahoo News podcast "Skullduggery" in November. "And other people like to take credit for it, but she got this guy elected. She steadied that boat. She did it. She went on television, she imposed message discipline on that campaign."

Conway also said at the time that his dislike of the Trump administration balances out his wife's dislike of his vocal opposition to the White House.

"I don't think she likes it," he told podcast host Michael Isikoff. "But I've told her, I don't like the administration, so it's even."

On the same podcast, Conway called Trump's administration "a s***show in a dumpster fire" and said that Trump "was in the crapper when [Kellyanne] took that campaign over."

Conway formed a group of anti-Trump conservative lawyers last month, called "Checks and Balances," to encourage like-minded legal scholars to speak out against the Trump administration.

He has also spoken out against several of Trump's key policy decisions this fall in a series of fiery op-eds.

Conway lambasted the President's move to install Matthew Whitaker as acting attorney general as unconstitutional. He leveled the same criticism at Trump's threat to revoke birthright citizenship.

WTHI Temps

