Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

ISIS threat shutters US embassy in Democratic Republic of the Congo for more than a week

The US embassy in the Democratic Republic of the Congo was closed after the US received intelligence that an...

Posted: Dec. 3, 2018 9:48 PM
Updated: Dec. 3, 2018 9:48 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

The US embassy in the Democratic Republic of the Congo was closed after the US received intelligence that an ISIS-linked group could carry out attacks against US interests there, two US officials tell CNN.

The terror group is not believed to have a significant presence in the DRC and officials say it is believed that the operatives may have been planning to enter the DRC from outside the country.

Africa

Central Africa

Continents and regions

Democratic Republic of Congo

Embassies and consulates

Government and public administration

Government bodies and offices

Government departments and authorities

International relations

International relations and national security

ISIS

Misc organizations

State departments and diplomatic services

Diseases and disorders

Ebola

Epidemics and outbreaks

Health and medical

Infectious diseases

North America

Public health

The Americas

United States

The embassy had been closed since it received "credible and specific information of a possible terrorist threat against US Government facilities in Kinshasa" on November 24.

The embassy is expected to re-open to the public on Tuesday, according to a statement by the embassy.

Cutting US troops

The Pentagon recently approved a plan to reduce the number of US troops conducting counterterrorism missions in Africa over the next three years, three US officials tell CNN. One defense official told CNN that the planned reductions would reduce the number of US counterterrorism troops and their enablers who support operations by approximately 25%.

The 11-day closure comes ahead of the December 23 elections in the Congo, which the US embassy had warned could bring potential unrest on short notice.

The threat also came amidst an ongoing outbreak of Ebola in that country -- the second largest and second deadliest outbreak of the virus in history. State Department deputy spokesman Robert Palladino said last week the closure had not "adversely impacted the United States support to our ongoing efforts there regarding containing that Ebola outbreak."

CORRECTION: This story has been updated to correct the amount of time the US embassy has been closed.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 30°
Robinson
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 29°
Indianapolis
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 25°
Rockville
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 30°
Casey
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 23°
Brazil
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 30°
Marshall
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 30°
December Starts Cold
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Monday Early Forecast

Image

Hey Kevin 12-3

Image

Kids and Juuls

Image

New Christmas lights in Brazil

Image

December tornados?

Image

Projects at Vincennes schools

Image

What's next for the Vigo County Jail?

Image

Clinton roof collapse

Image

Fire destroys Clinton business

Image

Monday Afternoon Weather

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

4-year-old girl dies after she is hit by a car

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN lawmaker proposes bill to beef up penalties for stop arm violations

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana, Illinois earn failing grades for street safety around schools

${article.thumbnail.title}

Seelyville awarded state grant to improve roads

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN Lawmaker proposes state move to central time, says it could keep children safe

Image

Business owners concerned about safety along Lafayette Avenue

${article.thumbnail.title}

School board moves forward to buy property for bus barn

${article.thumbnail.title}

Pedestrian struck, killed in Terre Haute

${article.thumbnail.title}

Young entrepreneurs make deals for Small Business Saturday

${article.thumbnail.title}

Son calls for action in father's cold case murder