Singer calls out Victoria's Secret

Singer Halsey performed at Victoria's Secret Fashion Show Holiday Special, but she's called out the company on Instagram.

The show, which aired Sunday, was filmed last month in New York City.

Comments made by Ed Razek, the chief marketing officer for Victoria's Secret's parent company, in a November interview with Vogue sparked controversy.

Razek was asked about competitive brands "that are putting trans women in their advertisements" and "women who are size 40." Razek responded, "If you're asking if we've considered putting a transgender model in the show or looked at putting a plus-size model in the show, we have."

But it was what he went on to say that did not go over well with some.

"Shouldn't you have transsexuals in the show? No, I don't think we should," Razek said. "Well, why not? Because the show is a fantasy. It's a 42-minute entertainment special. That's what it is."

The term "transsexuals" is considered out dated and offensive to many in the LGBTQ community.

Halsey took to her Instagram account Sunday with a post that seemed aimed at Razek's comments.

"I have adored the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show since I was young," she wrote in a note posted there. "Performing this year alongside other amazing artists and hard-working models/friends was supposed to be the best night of my year. However, after I filmed the performance, some comments were made regarding the show that I simply cannot ignore."

Halsey, who is bisexual, added: "As a member of the LGBTQ+ community, I have no tolerance for a lack of inclusivity."

"Especially not one motivated by stereotype," she wrote. "If you're on my page because you watched my performance tonight, please allow me instead to direct your attention to GLSEN: An organization that offers services aimed at protecting LGBTQ+ youth. And with respect to those youth targeted by these comments in a world where they have been made to feel 'other,' I have made a sizeable donation in their honor."

"If you are a trans person reading this, and these comments have made you feel alienated or invalidated please know that you have allies," "The "Without Me" singer added.

"We stand in solidarity," Halsey wrote. "And complete and total acceptance is the only 'fantasy' that I support."