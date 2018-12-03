Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Florida woman visiting Costa Rica for her birthday has gone missing

A 36-year-old US citizen has been reported missing in Costa Rica, according to the country's Judicial Invest...

Posted: Dec. 3, 2018 5:06 PM
Updated: Dec. 3, 2018 5:06 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

A 36-year-old US citizen has been reported missing in Costa Rica, according to the country's Judicial Investigation Department.

Carla Stefaniak was last seen in a suburb outside the capital of San Jose, authorities said.

Central America

Continents and regions

Costa Rica

Florida

Latin America

North America

Southeastern United States

The Americas

United States

The last time anyone heard from Stefaniak was Wednesday night, according to her sister-in-law, April Burton. The two were there to celebrate Stefaniak's birthday, and Burton had been traveling with her through Costa Rica for six days.

Burton left the country on Wednesday, and Stefaniak's flight back to Florida was scheduled for the day after. The two were texting via WhatsApp throughout the day on Wednesday, Burton said, until Stefaniak suddenly stopped responding to her messages that evening.

And on Thursday, Stefaniak did not board her flight home.

"That's when we knew that something's not right," Burton said. "You never want to think the worst, but that's where your mind goes to automatically. We're going on six days not hearing from her. That's kind of where we are right now."

Burton continued: "For almost six days to go by and no contact, she would have to have been abducted. She is very active on social media, and for her, on the day of her birthday, to never log in to any of those accounts, is just crazy."

A spokesperson from the State Department told CNN they are aware of the reports of a missing US citizen in Costa Rica.

"The US Department of State and our embassies and consulates abroad have no greater responsibility than the protection of US citizens overseas," the spokesperson said.

"When a US citizen is missing, we work closely with local authorities as they carry out their search efforts. We stand ready to provide all possible assistance to US citizens in need and to their families. Due to privacy considerations, we have no further comment."

Speaking to HLN on Monday, Burton urged anyone who might have information about her friend's whereabouts to come forward.

"She's a great person. So friendly, so bubbly, loves to travel, loves fashion, loves social media," she said.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 30°
Robinson
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 29°
Indianapolis
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 28°
Rockville
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 30°
Casey
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 27°
Brazil
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 30°
Marshall
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 30°
Cold blast on the way!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Monday Afternoon Weather

Image

Image Fire destroys construction business

Image

All You Need to Know for Monday

Image

Light pockets of mixing rain and snow, cloudy. High: 39°

Image

Sunday Night Weather Update

Image

Christmas in the Park 5k

Image

THFD Seeking Applicants

Image

Jasonville PD need help after driver wrecks into handicap ramp

Image

The Great Christmas Encounter

Image

Theta Chi Christmas

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

4-year-old girl dies after she is hit by a car

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN lawmaker proposes bill to beef up penalties for stop arm violations

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana, Illinois earn failing grades for street safety around schools

${article.thumbnail.title}

Seelyville awarded state grant to improve roads

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN Lawmaker proposes state move to central time, says it could keep children safe

Image

Business owners concerned about safety along Lafayette Avenue

${article.thumbnail.title}

School board moves forward to buy property for bus barn

${article.thumbnail.title}

Pedestrian struck, killed in Terre Haute

${article.thumbnail.title}

Young entrepreneurs make deals for Small Business Saturday

${article.thumbnail.title}

Son calls for action in father's cold case murder