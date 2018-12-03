Quickly catch up on the day's news

Clear
Here's what you might have missed Monday on CNN.-- Memorial services began on Monday...

Posted: Dec. 3, 2018 5:07 PM
Updated: Dec. 3, 2018 5:07 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

-- Memorial services began on Monday for former President George H.W. Bush, who died late Friday at the age of 94.

-- President Donald Trump sent a series of politically charged tweets on Monday morning, embracing Roger Stone, who stated that he won't testify against the President as part of Robert Mueller's investigation.

-- More than 2,000 members of staff and customers of UK fashion chain Ted Baker have signed an online petition to end a practice of "forced 'hugging'" within the company.

-- Tired of lag on your 4G smartphone? Samsung and Verizon jointly announced Monday the companies would sell a 5G smartphone in the first half of 2019.

-- A woman was fatally stabbed in Baltimore after she stopped to help what she thought was a needy mother and her baby.

-- A charter bus carrying a youth all-star football team crashed early Monday, killing one child and injuring 45 other people.

-- Ryan Murphy announced a new organization he's formed that will "target anti-LGBTQ candidates running for office," he said in a speech at the 2018 TrevorLIVE Los Angeles gala.

-- Singer Halsey criticized Victoria's Secret for a "lack of inclusivity" after an executive with the brand's parent company made comments against transgender models walking in its holiday show.

Cold blast on the way!
