Avenatti back in court on behalf of Stormy Daniels

Attorney Michael Avenatti was back in court Monday after a tumultuous month for two separate suits brought on behalf of his most famous client, adult film actress Stormy Daniels.

On Monday morning, the California-based lawyer first appeared in a Los Angeles-area court as part of a lawsuit brought against Daniels' former lawyer Keith Davidson, who negotiated her now-infamous nondisclosure agreement about an affair she claims to have had with President Donald Trump in 2006. Later on Monday, Avenatti is expected to be back in another court, for a hearing about how much Daniels owes Trump in legal fees in her dismissed defamation lawsuit against the President.

Daniels has accused Davidson of malpractice and colluding with Trump's former attorney Michael Cohen to her disadvantage. Davidson had denied any wrongdoing in the case. The fight to void the nondisclosure agreement that spawned multiple legal cases has been postponed until January.

Daniels has maintained she was paid to keep silent about an affair with Trump years ago that he has denied ever occurred.

Avenatti has sought to depose Cohen early as part of the suit against Davidson. The judge hearing the suit denied the request on Monday, citing staffing reasons and saying the deposition would have to wait until after Cohen is sentenced in federal court.

In a sentencing memo filed late Friday night, Cohen's lawyers argued for his sentence to include no prison time, following his guilty pleas. Trump has disavowed Cohen and called on Monday for him to receive "a full and complete sentence."

Speaking to reporters outside of court Monday morning, Avenatti said he and Daniels hoped that Cohen is sentenced to maximum prison time.

"My client and I hope that he is sentenced to the absolute maximum federal penitentiary time," Avenatti said.

He also tweeted shortly after the appearance, saying, "It will be interesting next Wednesday to see if Michael Cohen is immediately taken into custody to begin serving a lengthy prison sentence for his multiple federal felonies. The judge is not a push over and will likely appreciate that he can cooperate with Mueller from prison."

Turbulent time for Avenatti

Monday's court appearances were the first time the public saw Avenatti since he was arrested on suspicion of domestic violence against his now former girlfriend last month.

The Los Angeles district attorney declined to charge him with a felony but sent the case to the city attorney's office, where misdemeanor charges are still being considered in the case.

Just before Avenatti was scheduled back in court to take on part of the case against Trump that made both him and Daniels household names, Daniels publicly criticized Avenatti last week over his treatment of her and her finances.

Daniels told The Daily Beast that Avenatti filed a defamation lawsuit against Trump against her wishes. That lawsuit was filed after Trump used Twitter to mock Daniels about a man she said had threatened her in a parking lot to make sure she stayed silent about the affair she said she had with Trump more than a decade ago.

Daniels said she was not told that suit was going to be filed. She also complained that Avenatti had not given her an accounting she had demanded of how more than half a million dollars collected on a crowdfunding site for her legal defense was being spent.

Avenatti said her statements took him by surprise.

"I have always been an open book with Stormy as to all aspects of her cases and she knows that. You need only look back at her numerous prior interviews where she states we talk and communicate multiple times every day about her cases," Avenatti said in a statement to CNN.

He also pointed out that the defamation case was filed in April and if Daniels was unhappy with it, he could have dropped the suit. They didn't, and Daniels lost. Federal Judge James Otero determined that the President's language was simply hyperbole and within his First Amendment rights.

On Sunday, Daniels seemingly reversed course, tweeting, "Pleased that Michael and I have sorted s**t out and we know the accounting is on the up and up. We are going to kick ass together on two coasts tomorrow. "

Avenatti said on Monday that there were "no issues between Stormy and I."