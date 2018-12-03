Clear

Jason Momoa says hosting 'SNL' is a dream come true

...

Posted: Dec. 3, 2018 3:20 PM
Updated: Dec. 3, 2018 3:20 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Jason Momoa is riding a major career wave. The actor currently stars in "Aquaman," has a leading role on Netflix's "Frontier," and he's about to direct his second film.

But of all his impressive projects, Momoa's upcoming hosting gig on "Saturday Night Live" may be the one he's most excited about. (Momoa is scheduled to host "SNL" December 8th.)

Arts and entertainment

Celebrities

Jason Momoa

Late night television

Movies

Television comedies

Television programming

"Freaking 'SNL,' which is my dream," Momoa told CNN in a recent interview. "It's literally marry my wife (actress Lisa Bonet), babies, 'SNL.' It's done!"

Momoa said he's yet to watch "Aquaman," but plans to with his family.

"My babies, they were with me when I made it," he said. "They are 10 and 11 and I just think that'll be the coolest thing to watch it with them."

Related: Jason Momoa: One of the toughest actors in the business is a big softie

Although Momoa has had a string of recent successes, he said he's just happy to be employed.

"It feels good [to have work]," Momoa explained. "I want it to stay that way. It's always scary, because actors, we're always kind of unemployed, at any moment something could fall through."

While "Aquaman" is set in the underwater kingdom of Atlantis, Momoa wasn't required to film any scenes underwater.

"There's no way you can do this underwater," Momoa explained. "Not at all. Look, we're wet, they spray you down, so you're wet half of the film. The dry from wet sequences, it's all CGI."

A native of Hawaii, Momoa explained his approach to the adventure he's currently on.

"I know it's probably cheesy, but I do try to 'live Aloha.'" he said. "I think we pass so many people in our lives, I try just to be nice, give a little bit of my heart if I can and try to be honest about that."

"Aquaman" crashes into theaters December 21.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 29°
Robinson
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 30°
Indianapolis
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 30°
Rockville
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 29°
Casey
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 28°
Brazil
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 29°
Marshall
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 29°
Cold blast on the way!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Monday Afternoon Weather

Image

Image Fire destroys construction business

Image

All You Need to Know for Monday

Image

Light pockets of mixing rain and snow, cloudy. High: 39°

Image

Sunday Night Weather Update

Image

Christmas in the Park 5k

Image

THFD Seeking Applicants

Image

Jasonville PD need help after driver wrecks into handicap ramp

Image

The Great Christmas Encounter

Image

Theta Chi Christmas

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

4-year-old girl dies after she is hit by a car

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN lawmaker proposes bill to beef up penalties for stop arm violations

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana, Illinois earn failing grades for street safety around schools

${article.thumbnail.title}

Seelyville awarded state grant to improve roads

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN Lawmaker proposes state move to central time, says it could keep children safe

Image

Business owners concerned about safety along Lafayette Avenue

${article.thumbnail.title}

School board moves forward to buy property for bus barn

${article.thumbnail.title}

Pedestrian struck, killed in Terre Haute

${article.thumbnail.title}

Young entrepreneurs make deals for Small Business Saturday

${article.thumbnail.title}

Son calls for action in father's cold case murder