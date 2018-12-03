Clear

Kat Von D and husband introduce their first child

We're betting there's new ink in Kat Von D's future.The reality star/tattoo artist announced on her I...

Posted: Dec. 3, 2018 12:57 PM
Updated: Dec. 3, 2018 12:57 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

We're betting there's new ink in Kat Von D's future.

The reality star/tattoo artist announced on her Instagram account that she has given birth to her first child, a boy.

Children

Demographic groups

Families and children

Family members and relatives

Parents and parenting

Population and demographics

Society

"Meet our beautiful baby boy, Leafar Von D Reyes," Von D, 36, wrote in the caption of a photo of her husband, Leafar Seyer, holding their son. "Thank you to all our beloved friends+family, fans+followers for your patience in us announcing his long awaited arrival!"

Von D married the writer/musician (whose birth name is Rafael Reyes) in February and announced her pregnancy in May.

She asked fans to understand if she and Reyes are missing in action on social media for a bit.

"To be honest, my husband @prayers and I want to take the next 40 days [the 4th trimester] to focus on the baby and our amazing relationship transitioning into amazing parenthood — so, please excuse us if we're not on here as much for a little while," she wrote in the caption on the baby announcement. "Just know we love you all and thank you for all the words of love+support!"

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
38° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 30°
Robinson
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 30°
Indianapolis
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 29°
Rockville
Overcast
38° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 30°
Casey
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 27°
Brazil
Overcast
38° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 30°
Marshall
Overcast
38° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 30°
Cold blast on the way!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Monday Afternoon Weather

Image

Image Fire destroys construction business

Image

All You Need to Know for Monday

Image

Light pockets of mixing rain and snow, cloudy. High: 39°

Image

Sunday Night Weather Update

Image

Christmas in the Park 5k

Image

THFD Seeking Applicants

Image

Jasonville PD need help after driver wrecks into handicap ramp

Image

The Great Christmas Encounter

Image

Theta Chi Christmas

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

4-year-old girl dies after she is hit by a car

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN lawmaker proposes bill to beef up penalties for stop arm violations

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana, Illinois earn failing grades for street safety around schools

${article.thumbnail.title}

Seelyville awarded state grant to improve roads

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN Lawmaker proposes state move to central time, says it could keep children safe

Image

Business owners concerned about safety along Lafayette Avenue

${article.thumbnail.title}

School board moves forward to buy property for bus barn

${article.thumbnail.title}

Pedestrian struck, killed in Terre Haute

${article.thumbnail.title}

Young entrepreneurs make deals for Small Business Saturday

${article.thumbnail.title}

Son calls for action in father's cold case murder