Clear

Fourth US service member dies after November IED attack in Afghanistan

A fourth US service member has died from wounds sustained in an attack with an improvised explosive device i...

Posted: Dec. 3, 2018 12:58 PM
Updated: Dec. 3, 2018 12:58 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

A fourth US service member has died from wounds sustained in an attack with an improvised explosive device in Afghanistan last week, the Pentagon announced Monday.

Army Sgt. Jason Mitchell McClary, 24, from Export, Pennsylvania, died December 2 in Landstuhl, Germany, where he was being treated following the attack on November 27.

Afghanistan

Afghanistan war

Armed forces

Asia

Bombs and explosive devices

Conflicts and wars

Continents and regions

Improvised explosive devices

Middle East

Middle East and North Africa

Military

Military casualties

North America

South Asia

The Americas

United States

Unrest, conflicts and war

War casualties

Weapons and arms

Bombings

Three others, Army Capt. Andrew Patrick Ross, Army Sgt. 1st Class Eric Michael Emond and Air Force Staff Sgt. Dylan J. Elchin, were killed when their vehicle was struck by the improvised explosive device near the city of Ghazni, Afghanistan.

The Taliban claimed responsibility for the attack, the deadliest against US service members in Afghanistan in years.

McClary was assigned to 1st Battalion, 38th Infantry Regiment, 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, Fort Carson, Colorado.

The incident is still under investigation.

In recent weeks, the Taliban have been resurgent near Ghazni, prompting the US to send additional troops into the region to help Afghan forces. US Gen. Scott Miller, the head of US and NATO forces in Afghanistan, was photographed earlier this month carrying a fully loaded M4 carbine assault rifle while visiting the Ghazni area.

On Saturday, the US military announced that a US airstrike killed a senior Taliban leader in Afghanistan's Helmand province.

"We can confirm a US airstrike conducted yesterday resulted in the death of Taliban shadow governor, Mullah Manan," US Army Col. Dave Butler, a spokesman for US forces in Afghanistan, told CNN. "We're driving toward a political solution. This killing doesn't have to continue."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
38° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 30°
Robinson
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 30°
Indianapolis
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 29°
Rockville
Overcast
38° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 30°
Casey
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 27°
Brazil
Overcast
38° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 30°
Marshall
Overcast
38° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 30°
Cold blast on the way!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Monday Afternoon Weather

Image

Image Fire destroys construction business

Image

All You Need to Know for Monday

Image

Light pockets of mixing rain and snow, cloudy. High: 39°

Image

Sunday Night Weather Update

Image

Christmas in the Park 5k

Image

THFD Seeking Applicants

Image

Jasonville PD need help after driver wrecks into handicap ramp

Image

The Great Christmas Encounter

Image

Theta Chi Christmas

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

4-year-old girl dies after she is hit by a car

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN lawmaker proposes bill to beef up penalties for stop arm violations

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana, Illinois earn failing grades for street safety around schools

${article.thumbnail.title}

Seelyville awarded state grant to improve roads

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN Lawmaker proposes state move to central time, says it could keep children safe

Image

Business owners concerned about safety along Lafayette Avenue

${article.thumbnail.title}

School board moves forward to buy property for bus barn

${article.thumbnail.title}

Pedestrian struck, killed in Terre Haute

${article.thumbnail.title}

Young entrepreneurs make deals for Small Business Saturday

${article.thumbnail.title}

Son calls for action in father's cold case murder