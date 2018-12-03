Clear

Michael Phelps wins record eight Olympic golds: CNN World Sport at 25

To win one Olympic gold medal is the stuff of dreams. To win eight at the same Games defies logic.Yet...

Posted: Dec. 3, 2018 12:58 PM
Updated: Dec. 3, 2018 12:58 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

To win one Olympic gold medal is the stuff of dreams. To win eight at the same Games defies logic.

Yet in 2008, swimming superstar Michael Phelps pulled off the seemingly impossible, winning eight golds in Beijing to surpass Mark Spitz's seven-medal effort in 1972.

Sports figures

Michael Phelps

Five of Phelps's medals came in individual events, tying a record set in 1980.

"I put them all on for the first time this morning," Phelps told CNN shortly after his historic haul.

"They felt pretty heavy around my neck, so it was a little hard to hold my neck up straight.

"But I mean, I can't say it enough: it was an unforgettable experience."

Watch Phelps's 2008 interview with CNN World Sport at the top of the page.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
38° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 30°
Robinson
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 30°
Indianapolis
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 28°
Rockville
Overcast
38° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 30°
Casey
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 27°
Brazil
Overcast
38° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 30°
Marshall
Overcast
38° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 30°
Cold blast on the way!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Monday Afternoon Weather

Image

Image Fire destroys construction business

Image

All You Need to Know for Monday

Image

Light pockets of mixing rain and snow, cloudy. High: 39°

Image

Sunday Night Weather Update

Image

Christmas in the Park 5k

Image

THFD Seeking Applicants

Image

Jasonville PD need help after driver wrecks into handicap ramp

Image

The Great Christmas Encounter

Image

Theta Chi Christmas

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

4-year-old girl dies after she is hit by a car

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN lawmaker proposes bill to beef up penalties for stop arm violations

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana, Illinois earn failing grades for street safety around schools

${article.thumbnail.title}

Seelyville awarded state grant to improve roads

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN Lawmaker proposes state move to central time, says it could keep children safe

Image

Business owners concerned about safety along Lafayette Avenue

${article.thumbnail.title}

School board moves forward to buy property for bus barn

${article.thumbnail.title}

Pedestrian struck, killed in Terre Haute

${article.thumbnail.title}

Young entrepreneurs make deals for Small Business Saturday

${article.thumbnail.title}

Son calls for action in father's cold case murder