Grammy nominations postponed for Bush funeral

The nomination announcement for the 61st Grammy Awards will be postponed due to memorial services planned for former President George H.W. Bush.
Bush died at home in Texas on Friday night.
He was 94.
The nomination announcement, which had been scheduled for Wednesday, will instead take place Friday.
"Select categories will be announced live on 'CBS This Morning' and on Apple Music at 8:30 a.m. ET. Immediately following, at 8:45 a.m. ET, the Recording Academy will announce nominations across all 84 categories via press release, GRAMMY.com, and the Recording Academy's social media platforms," the Recording Academy, which hosts the Grammys, announced in a statement to CNN.
The 61st Annual Grammy Awards will air Sunday, February 10 live on CBS from the Staples Center in Los Angeles.
