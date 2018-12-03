Clear

Stage set for $12M Hong Kong International Races

It's one of the highlights of the racing calendar, a fan favorite for decades with $12 million at stake....

Posted: Dec. 3, 2018
Updated: Dec. 3, 2018 11:08 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

It's one of the highlights of the racing calendar, a fan favorite for decades with $12 million at stake.

The Hong Kong International Races returns this week with world-class jockeys and thoroughbreds doing battle over four Group 1 races on the turf of the Sha Tin Racecourse.

The bumper prize money is spread across the Hong Kong Sprint, the Hong Kong Vase, the Hong Kong Mile and the showpiece Hong Kong Cup on December 9.

The International Races debuted in January 1988 and has grown to become one of Hong Kong's best-loved sports events.

Close to 100,000 racegoers attended in 2017 and similar crowds are anticipated again this year when once again the title of the "World's Best Jockey" will awarded.

