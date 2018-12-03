Shell is first energy company to link executive pay and carbon emissions

Royal Dutch Shell is giving its executives a powerful new reason to care about the environment.

The Anglo-Dutch energy firm said Monday that it will establish short-term carbon emissions targets starting in 2020 after coming under pressure from investors. In an industry first, it plans to link executive pay to hitting the targets.

Air quality regulation Business and industry sectors Business, economy and trade Climate change Compensation and benefits Energy and environment Energy and utilities Environment and natural resources Environmental law Environmental regulation and policy Executive pay Labor and employment Law and legal system Wages and salaries Ben van Beurden Business figures Banking, finance and investments Financial markets and investing Energy and resources Air pollution Emissions Pollution Oil and gas industry Government organizations - Intl United Nations Famine and food shortages Societal issues Society Greenhouse gases

Major shareholders including the Church of England and Robeco have demanded that Shell do more to tackle emissions. They say its earlier goal of cutting carbon emissions by half by 2050 did not go far enough.

Shell (RDSA) said in a statement that it would set carbon reduction goals that cover periods of three to five years. The targets will be set on an annual basis, and run to 2050.

The oil company did not set out specific carbon benchmarks on Monday. And it said that shareholders would not vote on changes to executive remuneration until 2020.

Climate Action 100+, a group of 310 investors with over $32 trillion in assets under management, said in a joint statement with Shell that it strongly supported the company in taking "these important steps."

Shell made the announcement as the United Nations' annual talks on climate change got underway in Poland.

Shell said it would be the first major energy company to link executive compensation and carbon goals. Crucially, it's committing to cut emissions generated by both its activities and the products it sells.

"That Shell has now embedded its ambition in its remuneration policy offers confidence that Shell is really committed to it," said Corien Wortmann, chair of the pension fund ABP.

Moves by major corporations to reduce carbon emissions should help governments meet targets established under the Paris Climate Agreement, which seeks to keep rises in global temperatures below 2 degrees Celsius.

The UN Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change warned in October that the planet will reach the crucial threshold of 1.5 degrees Celsius by as early as 2030, precipitating the risk of extreme drought, wildfires, floods and food shortages for hundreds of millions of people. It said companies and governments must act faster.

Emma Howard Boyd, chair of the UK Environment Agency, praised Shell on Monday for moving to set short-term targets.

"We hope that this unique joint statement between institutional investors and an oil and gas major, will inspire other leaders to take bold action," she said in a statement. "We would encourage the rest of the sector to follow Shell's lead."

Shell announced in 2016 that it would link greenhouse gas emissions to executive compensation.

It isn't the only Big Oil company to come under pressure from investors over the environment. Last year, US-based ExxonMobil (XOM) agreed to reveal the risks it faces from climate change and the global crackdown on carbon emissions.