Clear

UK spy chief warns Russia against attacking British way of life

The head of Britain's foreign spy service, Alex Younger, will speak out Monday against adversaries planning ...

Posted: Dec. 3, 2018 7:32 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

The head of Britain's foreign spy service, Alex Younger, will speak out Monday against adversaries planning to threaten British law and values.

Younger, head of the Secret Intelligence Service (SIS) -- better known as MI6 -- will address students at St. Andrews University, in a speech that will mention enemies who believe in a "state of perpetual confrontation" with the UK.

Espionage

Government and public administration

Government bodies and offices

Government departments and authorities

Intelligence services

International relations and national security

National security

Terrorism

Terrorism and counter-terrorism

Unrest, conflicts and war

Continents and regions

Europe

Northern Europe

United Kingdom

2018 Russian spy poisoning

Diseases and disorders

Eastern Europe

England

Health and medical

Poisonings

Russia

He will speak about the Salisbury chemical weapons attack, for which two Russian nationals were charged, and the work of MI6 in disrupting planned ISIS terror attacks, before urging "Russia or any other state intent on subverting our way of life not to underestimate our determination and our capabilities, or those of our allies."

Younger's comments follow recent statements from top British security officials condemning Moscow.

Britain's new army chief last month called Russia a "far greater threat" than ISIS. Gen. Mark Carleton-Smith, Chief of the General Staff, told The Telegraph that Britain "cannot be complacent about the threat Russia poses."

"The Russians seek to exploit vulnerability and weakness wherever they detect it," he added.

Younger will also emphasize the commitment of MI6 to UK law and values, as well as the evolution of intelligence work as new technologies make for a "blurred line between the cyber and physical worlds."

"The era of the fourth industrial revolution calls for a fourth-generation espionage: fusing our traditional human skills with accelerated innovation, new partnerships and a mindset that mobilizes diversity and empowers the young," he will say.

He will mention the importance of strategic alliances in disrupting terrorist threats and underline the commitment of MI6 to strengthening security ties in Europe, before encouraging young people from diverse backgrounds to join the service.

"I want to speak to young people who have never seen themselves in MI6 ... it doesn't matter where you are from," he will say.

"If you want to make a difference and you think you might have what it takes, then the chances are that you do have what it takes, and we hope you will step forward."

Younger, who is known as C, has only made one other public speech in his four years as head of the SIS.

In December 2016, he spoke out on Russia's role in the Syrian conflict, which he called an "unfolding tragedy."

"I believe the Russian conduct in Syria, allied with that of (Bashar al-Assad's) discredited regime, will, if they do not change course, provide a tragic example of the perils of forfeiting legitimacy," he said.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
38° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 32°
Robinson
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 30°
Indianapolis
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 30°
Rockville
Overcast
38° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 32°
Casey
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 28°
Brazil
Overcast
38° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 32°
Marshall
Overcast
38° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 32°
Cold blast on the way!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

All You Need to Know for Monday

Image

Light pockets of mixing rain and snow, cloudy. High: 39°

Image

Sunday Night Weather Update

Image

Christmas in the Park 5k

Image

THFD Seeking Applicants

Image

Jasonville PD need help after driver wrecks into handicap ramp

Image

The Great Christmas Encounter

Image

Theta Chi Christmas

Image

Vacant home destroyed by fire

Image

Seelyville gets grant money

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

4-year-old girl dies after she is hit by a car

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN lawmaker proposes bill to beef up penalties for stop arm violations

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana, Illinois earn failing grades for street safety around schools

${article.thumbnail.title}

Seelyville awarded state grant to improve roads

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN Lawmaker proposes state move to central time, says it could keep children safe

Image

Business owners concerned about safety along Lafayette Avenue

${article.thumbnail.title}

School board moves forward to buy property for bus barn

${article.thumbnail.title}

Pedestrian struck, killed in Terre Haute

${article.thumbnail.title}

Young entrepreneurs make deals for Small Business Saturday

${article.thumbnail.title}

Son calls for action in father's cold case murder