Trump says China will cut tariffs on American cars

US President Donald Trump says China has agreed to cut tariffs on cars it imports from the United States.

Trump made the announcement in a tweet late Sunday in the United States, saying Beijing will "reduce and remove" the tariffs, which currently stand at 40%.

He didn't specify when the change would happen or what the new tariff level would be. CNN wasn't immediately able to reach the Chinese government for comment Monday.

Trump's tweet comes after he and Chinese President Xi Jinping agreed on Saturday to hold off on further tariffs in the trade war between the two countries for the time being. But the Chinese government has made no mention of cutting car tariffs as a result of the meeting between Trump and Xi in Buenos Aires.

Just five months ago, China reduced tariffs on foreign car imports from 25% to 15%. But days later, it imposed new additional tariffs of 25% on American-made passenger vehicles as the trade war between the two counties escalated.