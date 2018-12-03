Clear

Trump says China will cut tariffs on American cars

US President Donald Trump says China has agreed to cut tariffs on cars it imports from the United States....

Posted: Dec. 3, 2018 1:14 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

US President Donald Trump says China has agreed to cut tariffs on cars it imports from the United States.

Trump made the announcement in a tweet late Sunday in the United States, saying Beijing will "reduce and remove" the tariffs, which currently stand at 40%.

Asia

Business, economy and trade

China

Continents and regions

Donald Trump

East Asia

Economic policy

Economy and economic indicators

Government and public administration

Government bodies and offices

International trade

International trade law

Political Figures - US

Politics

Tariffs and customs

Trade and development

Trade regulation and policy

Trade wars

US federal government

White House

He didn't specify when the change would happen or what the new tariff level would be. CNN wasn't immediately able to reach the Chinese government for comment Monday.

Trump's tweet comes after he and Chinese President Xi Jinping agreed on Saturday to hold off on further tariffs in the trade war between the two countries for the time being. But the Chinese government has made no mention of cutting car tariffs as a result of the meeting between Trump and Xi in Buenos Aires.

Just five months ago, China reduced tariffs on foreign car imports from 25% to 15%. But days later, it imposed new additional tariffs of 25% on American-made passenger vehicles as the trade war between the two counties escalated.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 34°
Robinson
Overcast
40° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 32°
Indianapolis
Overcast
40° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 31°
Rockville
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 34°
Casey
Overcast
38° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 30°
Brazil
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 34°
Marshall
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 34°
Cool weather slowly moving back in.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sunday Night Weather Update

Image

Christmas in the Park 5k

Image

THFD Seeking Applicants

Image

Jasonville PD need help after driver wrecks into handicap ramp

Image

The Great Christmas Encounter

Image

Theta Chi Christmas

Image

Vacant home destroyed by fire

Image

Seelyville gets grant money

Image

IN Stop Arm Violation Legislation

Image

Indiana and Illinois get failing grades for school traffic safety

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

4-year-old girl dies after she is hit by a car

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN lawmaker proposes bill to beef up penalties for stop arm violations

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana, Illinois earn failing grades for street safety around schools

${article.thumbnail.title}

Seelyville awarded state grant to improve roads

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN Lawmaker proposes state move to central time, says it could keep children safe

Image

Business owners concerned about safety along Lafayette Avenue

${article.thumbnail.title}

School board moves forward to buy property for bus barn

${article.thumbnail.title}

Pedestrian struck, killed in Terre Haute

${article.thumbnail.title}

Young entrepreneurs make deals for Small Business Saturday

${article.thumbnail.title}

Son calls for action in father's cold case murder