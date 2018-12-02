Clear

'Mission complete': Sully the service dog to accompany Bush one last time

Sully H.W. Bush, a yellow Labrador service dog who worked with the late former President George H.W. Bush, w...

Posted: Dec. 2, 2018 10:20 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Sully H.W. Bush, a yellow Labrador service dog who worked with the late former President George H.W. Bush, will be traveling with Bush's casket on his flight to Washington, DC, according to a source familiar with the plans.

Jim McGrath, Bush's spokesman, posted an image of Sully next to Bush's casket on Sunday along with the caption, "Mission complete."

Animals

Animals and society

Barbara Bush

Dogs

George Bush

Life forms

Mammals

Political Figures - US

Service animals

Society

A highly trained service dog, Sully will now go back into service to help other veterans and is likely to be going to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.

He was trained by America's VetDogs and developed his own huge following on Instagram. America's VetDogs is a charity that provides service dogs to veterans, active-duty service members and first responders with disabilities.

Sully went to work with Bush this summer after former first lady Barbara Bush passed away earlier this year.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
42° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 33°
Robinson
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 32°
Indianapolis
Overcast
42° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 33°
Rockville
Overcast
42° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 33°
Casey
Overcast
40° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 32°
Brazil
Overcast
42° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 33°
Marshall
Overcast
42° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 33°
Cool weather slowly moving back in.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Jasonville PD need help after driver wrecks into handicap ramp

Image

The Great Christmas Encounter

Image

Theta Chi Christmas

Image

Vacant home destroyed by fire

Image

Seelyville gets grant money

Image

IN Stop Arm Violation Legislation

Image

Indiana and Illinois get failing grades for school traffic safety

Image

4-year-old girl dies after she is hit by a car

Image

Christmas Walk and Cabin Rededication

Image

News 10 Sunday Morning Weather Update

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

4-year-old girl dies after she is hit by a car

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN lawmaker proposes bill to beef up penalties for stop arm violations

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana, Illinois earn failing grades for street safety around schools

${article.thumbnail.title}

Seelyville awarded state grant to improve roads

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN Lawmaker proposes state move to central time, says it could keep children safe

Image

Business owners concerned about safety along Lafayette Avenue

${article.thumbnail.title}

School board moves forward to buy property for bus barn

${article.thumbnail.title}

Pedestrian struck, killed in Terre Haute

${article.thumbnail.title}

Young entrepreneurs make deals for Small Business Saturday

${article.thumbnail.title}

Son calls for action in father's cold case murder