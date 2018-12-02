Clear

US-led coalition announces senior ISIS leader killed in Syria strike

The US-led coalition fighting ISIS in Syria and Iraq announced Sunday that a strike killed an ISIS leader in...

Posted: Dec. 2, 2018 7:27 PM
Updated: Dec. 2, 2018 7:27 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

The US-led coalition fighting ISIS in Syria and Iraq announced Sunday that a strike killed an ISIS leader in Syria who was tied to the death of a US citizen.

Army Col. Sean Ryan, a spokesman for the coalition, said the strikes on Sunday were against "a senior ISIS member, Abu al Umarayn, and several other ISIS members."

Armed forces

Continents and regions

ISIS

Middle East

Middle East and North Africa

Military

Misc organizations

North America

Syria

Syria conflict

The Americas

United States

Unrest, conflicts and war

"Al Umarayn had given indications of posing an imminent threat to coalition forces, and he was involved in the killing of American citizen and former US Army Ranger Peter Kassig," Ryan said. "He has been linked to and directly involved with executing several other prisoners as a senior ISIS member."

The US-led coaltion has conducted hundreds of air and artillery strikes aimed at driving ISIS from its last remaining pocket of territory in Syria.

The announcement followed a US strike on Saturday that killed a senior Taliban leader in Afghanistan's Helmand province, a US military spokesman told CNN.

"We can confirm a US airstrike conducted yesterday resulted in the death of Taliban shadow governor Mullah Manan," Army Col. Dave Butler, a spokesman for US forces in Afghanistan, said. "We're driving toward a political solution. This killing doesn't have to continue."

Manan was the political and military leader of the Taliban in Helmand, one of the insurgency's most critical strongholds and the origin of much of its drug revenues. A US military official told CNN that a drone strike killed Manan.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
44° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 36°
Robinson
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 35°
Indianapolis
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 34°
Rockville
Overcast
44° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 36°
Casey
Overcast
42° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 34°
Brazil
Overcast
44° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 36°
Marshall
Overcast
44° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 36°
Cool weather slowly moving back in.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Christmas Walk and Cabin Rededication

Image

News 10 Sunday Morning Weather Update

Image

South V beats RP

Image

North Vermillion wins Banks

Image

North and South drop openers

Image

Sycamores beat Wright State

Image

Saturday Night Weather Update

Image

News 10 Saturday Weather

Image

Segment 3, In The Paint

Image

Segment two, In The Paint

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

4-year-old girl dies after she is hit by a car

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN lawmaker proposes bill to beef up penalties for stop arm violations

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana, Illinois earn failing grades for street safety around schools

${article.thumbnail.title}

Seelyville awarded state grant to improve roads

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN Lawmaker proposes state move to central time, says it could keep children safe

Image

Business owners concerned about safety along Lafayette Avenue

${article.thumbnail.title}

School board moves forward to buy property for bus barn

${article.thumbnail.title}

Pedestrian struck, killed in Terre Haute

${article.thumbnail.title}

Young entrepreneurs make deals for Small Business Saturday

${article.thumbnail.title}

Son calls for action in father's cold case murder